Souths through to first grand final in eight years

Chris Cleaver scored 23 for South Services in the 2019/20 Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League major semi-final win over minor premiers GI Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst at Ulmarra Showground on Saturday, 14th March, 2020.

CRCA CRICKET: South Services will feature in the club’s first GDSC Premier League grand final in eight years after upstaging perennial finals heavyweights GI Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst in the major semi-final at Ulmarra Showground.

Rookie captain Dylan Cleaver was calm under pressure with the bat to top score with 48 off 122 balls while with the ball Adrian Boyd ripped through his former club with 7 for 27 off 20.3 overs in his return season to the GDSC Premier League after a long stint at Lower Clarence.

Cleaver occupied the crease with Tom Kroehnert (10 off 68 balls) to put on a 44-run opening partnership and set the platform for his side.

While the next highest score was 23 from Chris Cleaver, Souths managed to survive for 72 overs against the likes of Taine Riley (4 for 32 off 15), Matt Pigg (3 for 46 off 17) and Brad Chard (2 for 25 off 17), with a last wicket cameo from Linden Harris (17no) and Adrian Boyd (8) boosting the total to 153.

In reply, wickets fell at regular intervals for Tucabia, with Boyd the main destroyer, as only Rohan Hackett (30) and Tim Bultitude (24) were able to provide significant resistance, to be all out for 101 in the 57th over.

“He’s been good for us this season and it was good to see him really rip in today and get seven-fa,” Dylan said of Boyd.

Tucabia attempted to chase an outright result yesterday afternoon. However a rain delay three overs into Souths’ second innings put paid to any hopeful ideas.

“It was a pretty good feeling to know that we’re into the final, but we’ve got another game now,” Dylan said.

“We always knew we could do it, we just had to go out and do it in a big game.

“It was good for me and Tommy to get the boys off on the right foot and we knew (153) was going to be a good total.”

Cleaver has enjoyed the challenge of captaincy since he took over mid-season from long-time skipper Kroehnert, who along with Chris Cleaver are the only remaining players from the side who lost to Harwood the last time Souths played a grand final in 2011/12.

“It’s no secret we went back and played second grade and brought the club through a rebuilding phase with the young fellas. Now we’re getting the results, and into the final, which is I suppose the pinnacle of where we want to be,” Kroehnert said.

“150 down at Ulmarra was worth somewhere in the vicinity of 200. It was a very slow outfield and while it was a good wicket to bat on it provided a challenge between bat and ball.”

CLARENCE RIVER CRICKET ASSOCIATION

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE

Major semi-final

GI HOTEL TUCABIA-COPMANHURST v SOUTH SERVICES

At Ulmarra Showground

Toss: South Services

Umpires: Tony Blanch, Jeffrey Thompson

South Services 1st Innings

T Kroehnert b Chard 10 (68)

DW Cleaver c Dougherty b Riley 48 (122)

JW Pigg c Niland b Riley 12 (58)

SL McLennan b Chard 1 (27)

A Dickson b Pardoe 12 (21)

LJ Sullivan c Chard b Pigg 6 (31)

C Cleaver b Riley 23 (51)

M Dalton c & b Pigg 1 (13)

W Wynn b Riley 0 (1)

L Harris not out 17 (22)

AG Boyd c TA Cootes b Pigg 8 (19)

Extras (b 4, lb 10, w 0, nb 1) 15

Total: 153

Overs: 72

FoW: 1-44(T Kroehnert) 2-78(DW Cleaver) 3-81(JW Pigg) 4-96(SL McLennan) 5-96(A Dickson) 6-121(LJ Sullivan) 7-127(C Cleaver) 8-127(W Wynn) 9-127(M Dalton) 10-153(AG Boyd)

Bowling: B Chard 17-7-25-2, R Hackett 6-3-7-0, BR Pardoe 11-6-13-1, TJ Riley 15-7-32-4, MC Pigg 17-5-46-3, T Bultitude 6-1-16-0.

Tuc-Cop GI Hotel-1st Innings

T A Cootes c Kroehnert b Boyd 10 (17)

MC Pigg c Sullivan b Boyd 12 (61)

T Bultitude c Dickson b Boyd 24 (116)

AJ Buchanan c Sullivan b DW Cleaver 0 (7)

BR Blanch c DW Cleaver b Boyd 1 (6)

MJ Dougherty b C Cleaver 10 (31)

R Hackett b C Cleaver 30 (55)

BR Pardoe c DW Cleaver b Boyd 0 (8)

B Chard c LJ Sullivan b AG Boyd 3 (12)

TJ Riley c DW Cleaver b AG Boyd 4 (24)

D W Woods not out 1 (3)

Extras (nb 1 lb 5) 6

Total: 101

Overs: 56.3

FoW: 1-15(TA Cootes) 2-26(MC Pigg) 3-31(AJ Buchanan) 4-34(BR Blanch) 5-51(MJ Dougherty) 6-75(T Bultitude) 7-79(BR Pardoe) 8-87(B Chard) 9-97(R Hackett) 10-101(TJ Riley)

Bowling: AG Boyd 20.3-6-27-7, L Harris 1-0-2-0, M Dalton 9-2-14-0, DW Cleaver 13-7-15-1, C Cleaver 13-1-38-2.