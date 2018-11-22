Southside man breaches DVO 25 times from behind bars

BREACH: Steel bars could not keep this Southside man from breaching his Domestic Violence Order.

JAIL could not stop a Gympie man from breaching a Domestic Violence Order 24 times in less than a month, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Tuesday.

The Southside man, 37, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted deceiving prison authorities by falsifying a phone contact document and arranging for others to contact his spouse, in breach of no contact provisions in the order.

He also pleaded guilty to breaching the DVO at Redbank Plains on March 8, obstructing police on September 20 at Southside, stealing a vehicle, escaping police custody at Southside on September 19, and again breaching the DVO between September 15 and 18.

He also admitted failing to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 20, and to possessing a drug pipe on September 20.

Then followed the prison offences, between September 25 and October 31.

The court was told the man had repeatedly asked others to pass messages on to his partner while in the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

One of the messages promised he would be out before Christmas, which will now not be the case, after he received a sentence of 12 months jail, with release on parole on February 15.

Police told the court the man had shown a "complete disregard for orders of the court" by "routinely and frequently contacting" his partner, under the guise of talking to her sister.

After claims he was motivated by a belief he had cancer, magistrate Chris Callaghan said he had "continued to breach and breach and breach and then finally mentioned medical issues".

Drug psychosis had also been a factor in some cases.