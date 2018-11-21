Southside Scribbler wins Newspaper of the Year

FROM its creative title to the in-depth coverage of a broad range of issues affecting the school, the South Side Scribbler stood out from the bunch.

South Grafton's High School's submission for The Daily Examiner's Newspaper of the Year competition was a compelling read, from celebrities sharing their mental health demons to embracing its LGBTI community.

South Grafton High School's submission on September 4 was adjudged the winner of the 2018 Daily Examiner Newspaper of the Year - High School as part of its Newspapers in Education program.

Throughout 2018, schools Clarence Valley schools submitted material to The Daily Examiner to form their very own School Newspaper page.

Schools were asked to assign students various roles in the process of newspaper production, and follow basic guidelines for writing newspaper stories, such as answering the who, what, when, where, why and how in the opening stanzas, and avoiding adverbs or opinion.

Published on September 4, the South Side Scribbler used the collective efforts of its students, with no less than 15 students credited with contributions.

The lead story, Welcoming Kristine Pizarro to the Valley, by 'the Isabellas', was more than an introductory piece for the new school principal; it gave a succinct background of Ms Pizarro's career and a clear outline of her goals using short, sharp quotes.

The use of valuable quotes to add context was a common theme across the six articles in the submission.

One of these was judged the Best Story from the five high schools to participate in the competition. Re-published in its entirety below, Giving students a headstart by Tahlia and Holly highlighted the benefits of an opportunity on offer for Year 9 and 10 students to complete an HSC course two years prior to sitting their HSC exams.

The Best Photograph also came from the South Side Scribbler, a portrait of school captain and Grafton Ghosts first grade player Ben Liyou reading the autobiography of Andrew Johns. Owen's photo supplemented he and Keanu's article Students reflect on Joey's journey, using it to illustrate the NRL Immortal's visit to talk about his own battles with mental illness, which "brought goosebumps" to those in attendance.

BEST PHOTO: Grafton Ghosts first grade player and South Grafton High School captain Ben Liyou reads the Andrew Johns autobiography The Two Of Me. South Grafton High School

BEST STORY: Students get a head-start

By Tahlia and Holly, South Grafton High School

AN ACCELERATED VET Hospitality course on offer at South Grafton High School allows Year 9 and 10 students the opportunity to complete a HSC course two years before sitting their HSC exam in Year 12.

The course helps students to develop skills in working with people, communication, teamwork, preparing food and beverages safely and interpersonal skills.

The course enables students to attain a SIT20316 Certificate II in Hospitality, which may count towards an ATAR.

"Their results would then become like money deposited in the bank," hospitality teacher Mrs Wood said.

The Accelerated VET Hospitality course was introduced and made available in 2012 by the school's former principal Mr Heath.

He proposed that offering the accelerated course would act as a challenge for junior students to excel and to also reduce the pressure on those students when they reached senior school.

"In the past, students have attained a good result in the course because when you are in Year 9 and Year 10 it's your only HSC subject, so you can give it a lot more focus," Mrs Wood said.

Amber, a Year 12 student, completed the Accelerated VET Hospitality course at the end of 2016.

"It gave me a head-start on the HSC and an insight on what it is like," Amber said.

"The course showed me how much work was needed and how to use time management," she said.

"All in all, it will forever be my favourite class."

RUNNER-UP: STEM Challenge success

By Halle Ensby, Narissa Dunston, Britney Cole, Grafton High School

ON JUNE 21, 20 students from Year 9 Gold and Select classes from Grafton High participated in a Science and Engineering Challenge at Southern Cross University in Lismore.

During the three-day event, students experienced a range of hands-on science and engineering activities in which they would not usually get to participate in their ordinary school environment. They also competed against eight other schools from the region.

At the start of the event, the Grafton High students were divided into seven groups, each group participating in a different STEM activity for the day.

These activities ranged from building a catapult out of just 12 different sized wooden dowels, sticky tape, string and rubber bands, to making a bionic hand that was capable of picking up balls and straws.

Several Grafton High groups were particularly successful:

Laila Cox and Mackinley Cable constructed a model tower that was strong enough to withstand even the most destructive earthquakes;

Isaac Cox and Aimee Firth designed a bridge that was complimented by the head of the School of Engineering at Southern Cross; and

Lachlan Scott, Cody Makejev and Joseph Lynch produced a turbine that won their particular challenge, which gained many points for their school.

It was a successful challenge for Grafton High School, as it placed third overall out of eight schools.

Students from Grafton competed against high achieving students from The Rivers Secondary College, Kadina High Campus, Emmanuel Anglican College, Byron Bay High School, Alstonville High School, Casino High School, Trinity Catholic College and Woodenbong Central School.

"It was a great day and it was fun to go up against other schools and put our skills to the test," Heath Power said.

Overall Grafton High did exceptionally well during the challenge and learnt a lot of new skills in science and engineering. All students who attended enjoyed their experience and recommend participating to next year's classes.

