Mums throw ‘pamper day’ for girls’ party

This, this is the face of relaxation. Picture: Tammy Dennis

WHEN it comes to children's parties, traditionally one thinks of bouncy castles, face painters, and maybe if your kid is really lucky, a pinata.

Well, one Queensland mother has laughed in the face of tradition and, with her sisters, thrown a little girls' DIY spa "pamper day" for their daughters.

The party catered for every little princess's possible want or need, with face masks, matching robes, a foot bath, a craft table, rose petals, unicorn-themed bath bombs, chairs, bows and lip gloss - all bought from Kmart for a total cost of just $156.

Talk about getting spoilt!

Tammy Dennis posted several photos of the chilled-out trio to the Facebook group Kmart Mums Australia.

She wrote: "Thank you Kmart for making our girls' pamper day amazing. Everything is from Kmart. Three happy little princesses."

The mum told Femail: "My younger sister actually came up with the idea.

"We put the bath bombs and soap flower petals in the buckets for their feet to rest in. They loved the fizzing."

Forget the royal wedding — this is everything a princess needs. Picture: Tammy Dennis

#TreatYoSelf. Picture: Tammy Dennis

Following the spa session, the girls then let loose on the craft table, making a tiara and a wand.

People are loving the innovative pamper sesh. Tammy's post now has 1400 reactions and 110 comments.

"Such a cute idea," one user wrote.

The girls loved their pamper day. Picture: Tammy Dennis

Another added, "Cutest party idea ever!! Love this so much, awesome work Mumma! How special for these beautiful girls."

"How gorgeous are they and you for doing that for them," another user said.

Tammy's photo of the three girls relaxing has also been turned into a meme on Yahoo.

Made for a meme.

While these kids have had their moment in the sun, we reckon it's time for adults to appropriate the idea.

Wine-themed pamper variations preferred of course.