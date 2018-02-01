Menu
Spacious river-front home a private oasis

SECLUDED BEAUTY: This waterfront property in Palmers Island is on the market for $1.65m .
SECLUDED BEAUTY: This waterfront property in Palmers Island is on the market for $1.65m . Ray White Yamba
by Caitlan Charles

THIS is your own private oasis.

In the picturesque Palmers Island hides a beautiful home with river-front views and open-plan living tucked in behind trees to allow you to live apart from the rest of the world.

The property listed with Ray White Yamba at 253Schools Road, Palmers Island, is a rare find with a business opportunity attached.

Lee Johns, property consultant, said the property provided the perfect lifestyle for everyone.

"You've got shedding... if you're a truck driver or car collector, but it's also got the facilities for aquaculture - there are five ponds on the property,” Mr Johns said.

"It's a gorgeous house, it's spacious and the size of all the bedrooms are large, and a brand new $3000 fireplace.”

Mr Johns said the current owners were very hard workers and had kept the property in very good condition.

"It's meticulously looked after and cared for, they've made it their own private oasis. It's all very private and secluded. The hard work is done,” he said.

The house, up for sale for $1.65m, is expected to reach around that when it's sold.

Mr Johns said they'd already received a lot of interest from buyers from outside the Clarence Valley.

