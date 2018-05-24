Menu
Monaco's Colombian forward Radamel Falcao has been handed a suspended prison sentence and a $A13.9 million fine ahead of the World Cup in Russia.
Soccer

Suspended prison sentence handed to Colombian World Cup star

by AFP
24th May 2018 12:23 PM

A SPANISH court handed Monaco's Colombian striker Radamel Falcao a $9 million euros ($A13.9 million) tax fine and a suspended prison sentence on Wednesday.

Many of football's greatest stars including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been in similar trouble with the Spanish tax authorities.

Falcao, a former Atletico Madrid player, had already paid $8.2 million euros ($A12.7 million) to the court last July when he was charged with owing $7.4 million euros ($A11.5 million) plus fines.

The 16-month sentence was commuted to a $9 million euros ($A13.9 million) fine.

The player was found guilty of setting up companies in Ireland and the British Virgin Islands to help hide his earnings from image rights after two years at Atletico Madrid between 2011-2013.

