TOPSHOT - Spain's defender Sergio Ramos looks on during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and Spain at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 20, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Roman Kruchinin / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

THERE is more inventiveness in the invective and rage of the Spanish press this morning than in anything seen by its team during a laboured 1-0 win over Iran earlier today.

The big selling ABC newspaper doesn't hold back, a stroke of luck only from Diego Costa was the difference it says. Which is as far as the praise goes.

"The first risky decision of the World was to dispense with Lopetegui (the coach sacked just last week)," it says before a dig that will resonate with millions of fair play fans around the world.

"The second may be the Sergio Ramos goatee," is the ABC assertion, plain speaking at its very best.

That this is something which may have been lost in translation is negated by all around criticism, with Iran coach, and former Real Madrid boss (isn't everyone?) Carlos Queiroz, rebuked for his excessive defensive set-up. The Iranians, ABC notes, were "obstreperous and sticky".

But it is the El Mundo newspaper that truly goes for the, Spanish, throat and the very descriptive.

"What a horrible match, which in some of its most tumultuous moments seemed a neighbourhood derby played on fields of land by people with a hangover," it says. "If football was always this, theatres (non football) would be filled during the World Cup."

And the best bit.

"Spain looked like convicts digging a tunnel in their cell with a teaspoon of tea."

The mythical Spanish midfield played like a primary team El Mundon continues, this was nothing less than a fatigued parody of its famed tiki-taca possession play.

And this, don't forget, was a Spanish win on top of a draw against a Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal last Saturday.

Portugues media this morning is taking a more sedate approach after a fortuitous 1-0 win over Morocco, Ronnie the man once more, but takes a more equitable stance.

It quotes Morocco's Nordin Amrabat who claims referee Mark Geiger had a half time chat with Portuguese defender Pepe and asked for his shirt post match.

"It's incredible, I do not know what this American referee is used to," says the disgruntled Amrabat

Elsewhere in Portugal, the president of Sporting Lisbon, Bruno de Carvalho is still chuntering on about the four Portuguese internationals who ripped up their contracts last week. The club, he now says, is under a terrorist attack. Who's listening Bruno?

Uruguay's El Telgrafo plays down its 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia, a solitary goal by Luis Suarez on his 100th international taking the South Americans into the last 16 it says, Uruguay disappointing against a decent Saudi unit.

And finally, Lord Alan Sugar, a man famous for his 'You're fired' utterances on 'The Apprentice' TV show in the UK.

Indeed 'You're not fired' is a headline doing the rounds in the UK today after a tweet from Al in which he compared the Senegal football team to Marbella (Spain) beach touts, posting a pic of sunglasses and handbags besides the Senegalese footballers, which include $150,000-a-week Liverpool star, Sadio Mane.

"I recognise some of these guys from the beach in Marbella. Multi tasking resourceful chaps," he piqued.

BBC journalist Babita Sharma was up in arms. "A shocking, vile tweet that you take a screen grab of because you know it will soon be deleted."

To which the multi millionaire responded. "if it so vile why have you retweeted it. You make me sick."

"Lord Sugar understands his mistake and has apologised for it. It's safe to say it's going to be business as usual now," a BBC insider said.