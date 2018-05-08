Menu
Could Andres Iniesta be headed to Australia?
Soccer

Spanish star linked with A-League move

8th May 2018 9:11 AM

BARCELONA star Andres Iniesta is being linked with a sensational move to the A-League.

Spanish outlet Sport report that Australia is Iniesta's 'preferred destination' despite reports the midfielder was set to arrive in the Chinese Super League.

CSL side Chongqing Lifan, thought to be the frontrunners for his signature, have issued a statement indicating that Iniesta "will not join us as a player".

And now it appears the Barca captain is open to other options with the J-League and A-League touted as potential destinations.

Andres Iniesta reportedly likes the lifestyle in Australia.
The report adds: "The Barça captain sees with good eyes the option of going to a country where family level would find much tranquility and in a league that is up, with the arrival of several European players. Alessandro del Piero was one of the last big names to play the championship, like David Villa, who did it for a few months at Melbourne City FC.

"The exoticism of China would change to a much more distant whereabouts, but with a lifestyle in which you could feel very comfortable."

Japan's Vissel Kobe is also alleged to be interested, with Iniesta having previously suggested that his next club would not play their football in Europe.

"There are things to talk about, things to finalise," Iniesta said.

"The only thing I have always said is I would never compete against my club, so all scenarios that are not in Europe are possible."

No particular Aussie clubs have been connected with a move for the 33-year-old, who has been at Barcelona since he was 12 and won 31 trophies in the process.

