SPAR Maclean the best in Clarence business

Lesley Apps
| 7th Aug 2017 9:53 AM
Owners SPAR Maclean Judith and Bob Little and some staff get excited after being anounced the 2017 Clarence Valley Business of the Year.
Owners SPAR Maclean Judith and Bob Little and some staff get excited after being anounced the 2017 Clarence Valley Business of the Year.

THE awards cabinet at SPAR Maclean would almost be as well stocked as their supermarkets shelves after the Clarence Valley institution for friendly and courteous service added another accolade to their small business success story.

The popular Lower River store owners Bob and Judith Little took out 'Business of the Year' at Saturday night's annual Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

Mr Little was humbled by the announcement, saying the award was "not about Judith or myself”.

"It's for my staff and their focus on customer service. We always get comments about our level of customer service. We just look after them like they would look after themselves. That's our recipe for success,” Mr Little said.

He said his staff of 74 was the business's "greatest asset”.

"I am very proud and passionate about the things I believe in but it's all very well for me to have my standards, but these people have to live and breathe it everyday.

"Other business often say where the hell do you get your good staff from? Well, you look after them and treat them well. They are the loyalist staff in any business I know. This is their reward. They are SPAR Maclean.”

The gala evening held at Yamba Bowling Club on Saturday night was jam-packed with about 250 business owners, staff, special guests, and supporters of Clarence Valley who were all there to salute their industries and celebrate the cream of our small business success stories. There were plenty of familiar faces in attendance as many local businesses continue to excel year after year.

Benny's Grafton Smash Repairs was inducted in the CVBE Awards Hall of Fame, while Family Dental (Grafton and Yamba) took home an astonishing four awards.

The newest award was the surprise announcement of the inaugural Spiro Notaras Lifetime Achievement Award, which was posthumously granted to the late community stalwart and passionate member of the timber industry for contributions to the region through his family's South Grafton sawmill and Grafton's Saraton Theatre.

Longtime staff member Donna Layton accepted the award on behalf of her late boss, saying tearfully that Spiro gave all his life to his business, staff and the community. "I know it would have been a pleasure for him to have this.”

Winners

Trade, Industry and Manufacturing: Award Benny's Grafton Smash Repairs.

Hair and Beauty Award: Addictive Hair & Beauty.

Tourism, Accommodation, Events & Entertainment Award: Bowlo Sports & Leisure Yamba.

Health, Fitness and Wellbeing Award: Fresh Dental Care.

Professional Services Award (up to 5 employees): Family Dental Yamba.

Professional Services Award (up 6 employees and over): Ochre Health Medical Centre.

Retail Award (up to 5 employees): Grafton Friendlies Discount Pharmacy.

Retail Award (6 employees and over): SPAR Maclean.

Food & Beverage Award: Village Green Hotel.

Technology & Innovation Award: Family Dental Grafton.

Community & Not for Profit Award: CHESS Employment.

New Business Award (1st Year): Family Dental Grafton.

New Business Award (2nd Year): Flowers By Bonnie.

Trainee or Apprentice of the Year Award: Chloe Clark (Addictive Hair and Beauty).

Workplace Health & Safety Award: Grafton Toyota.

Better Access Award: CHESS Employment.

Hall of Fame Award: Benny's Grafton Smash Repairs.

People's Choice Award - Favourite Business: Flowers By Bonnie.

People's Choice Award - Favourite Employee: Dwarne McPhee (Family Dental Yamba).

