SPAR Maclean, you've done it again

AFTER five previous category final wins in the annual Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards, Bob and Judith Little have this year taken out the overall top prize 'Business of the Year' for their popular supermarket SPAR Maclean.
The gala evening held at Yamba Bowling Club on Saturday night was jam-packed with business owners, creatives and supporters of Clarence Valley who were all there to salute their industries and celebrate the cream of our small business success stories. There were plenty of familiar faces in attendance as many local businesses continue to excel year after year.
The category and overall wins on Saturday night now takes the supermarket's tally to seven Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards since it was introduced in 2007.
Congratulations to all our winners on the night:
- Trade, Industry and Manufacturing: Award Benny's Grafton Smash Repairs
- Hair and Beauty Award: Addictive Hair & Beauty
- Tourism, Accommodation, Events & Entertainment Award: Bowlo Sports & Leisure Yamba
- Health, Fitness and Wellbeing Award: Fresh Dental Care
- Professional Services Award (up to 5 employees): Family Dental Yamba
- Professional Services Award (up 6 employees and over): Ochre Health Medical Centre
- Retail Award (up to 5 employees): Grafton Friendlies Discount Pharmacy
- Retail Award (6 employees and over): SPAR Maclean
- Food & Beverage Award: Village Green Hotel
- Technology & Innovation Award: Family Dental Grafton
- Community & Not for Profit Award: CHESS Employment
- New Business Award (1st Year): Family Dental Grafton
- New Business Award (2nd Year): Flowers By Bonnie
- Trainee or Apprentice of the Year Award: Chloe Clark (Addictive Hair and Beauty)
- Workplace Health & Safety Award: Grafton Toyota
- Better Access Award: CHESS Employment
- Hall of Fame Award: Benny's Grafton Smash Repairs
- People's Choice Award - Favourite Business: Flowers By Bonnie
- People's Choice Award - Favourite Employee: Dwarne McPhee (Family Dental Yamba)
Read more about the evening and winners in Monday and Tuesday's Daily Examiner.