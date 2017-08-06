SPAR Maclean, you've done it again

Owners SPAR Maclean Judith and Bob Little and some staff get excited after being anounced the 2017 Clarence Valley Business of the Year.

AFTER five previous category final wins in the annual Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards, Bob and Judith Little have this year taken out the overall top prize 'Business of the Year' for their popular supermarket SPAR Maclean.

The gala evening held at Yamba Bowling Club on Saturday night was jam-packed with business owners, creatives and supporters of Clarence Valley who were all there to salute their industries and celebrate the cream of our small business success stories. There were plenty of familiar faces in attendance as many local businesses continue to excel year after year.

The category and overall wins on Saturday night now takes the supermarket's tally to seven Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards since it was introduced in 2007.

Congratulations to all our winners on the night:

All our winners from the 2017 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards held in Yamba on Saturday night. Adam Hourigan Photography

Trade, Industry and Manufacturing: Award Benny's Grafton Smash Repairs

Hair and Beauty Award: Addictive Hair & Beauty

Tourism, Accommodation, Events & Entertainment Award: Bowlo Sports & Leisure Yamba

Health, Fitness and Wellbeing Award: Fresh Dental Care

Professional Services Award (up to 5 employees): Family Dental Yamba

Professional Services Award (up 6 employees and over): Ochre Health Medical Centre

Retail Award (up to 5 employees): Grafton Friendlies Discount Pharmacy

Retail Award (6 employees and over): SPAR Maclean

Food & Beverage Award: Village Green Hotel

Technology & Innovation Award: Family Dental Grafton

Community & Not for Profit Award: CHESS Employment

New Business Award (1st Year): Family Dental Grafton

New Business Award (2nd Year): Flowers By Bonnie

Trainee or Apprentice of the Year Award: Chloe Clark (Addictive Hair and Beauty)

Workplace Health & Safety Award: Grafton Toyota

Better Access Award: CHESS Employment

Hall of Fame Award: Benny's Grafton Smash Repairs

People's Choice Award - Favourite Business: Flowers By Bonnie

People's Choice Award - Favourite Employee: Dwarne McPhee (Family Dental Yamba)

Read more about the evening and winners in Monday and Tuesday's Daily Examiner.