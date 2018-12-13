SPAR throws its weight behind koalas

Peter Steele looks out of the river at Maclean, on one of his first stops as he sails around Australia and then the world to raise money for koala habitats.

Peter Steele looks out of the river at Maclean, on one of his first stops as he sails around Australia and then the world to raise money for koala habitats. Adam Hourigan

THE staff of SPAR Maclean will shelve their box lifting today and instead try to lift weights for a good cause.

They will try to break a world record, taking part in the Kilograms 4 Koalas Challenge.

Two teams of five will try to lift two 4kg weights 50 times, all competing for a world record.

People are asked to sponsor each team member for a minimum of $20 per person.

The money goes to help the World Wildlife Sanctuary created by 82-year-old Peter Steele.

Mr Steele has bought a section of land near Kyogle to turn into a koala habitat, and to raise money for it and others like it, he will sail around Australia and then around the world.

Mr Steele called into SPAR Maclean with his yacht a few weeks ago.

His voyage can be followed online through the World Wildlife Sanctuary Facebook page or www.wws.io.