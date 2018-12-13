Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter Steele looks out of the river at Maclean, on one of his first stops as he sails around Australia and then the world to raise money for koala habitats.
Peter Steele looks out of the river at Maclean, on one of his first stops as he sails around Australia and then the world to raise money for koala habitats. Adam Hourigan
News

SPAR throws its weight behind koalas

13th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE staff of SPAR Maclean will shelve their box lifting today and instead try to lift weights for a good cause.

They will try to break a world record, taking part in the Kilograms 4 Koalas Challenge.

Two teams of five will try to lift two 4kg weights 50 times, all competing for a world record.

People are asked to sponsor each team member for a minimum of $20 per person.

The money goes to help the World Wildlife Sanctuary created by 82-year-old Peter Steele.

Mr Steele has bought a section of land near Kyogle to turn into a koala habitat, and to raise money for it and others like it, he will sail around Australia and then around the world.

Mr Steele called into SPAR Maclean with his yacht a few weeks ago.

His voyage can be followed online through the World Wildlife Sanctuary Facebook page or www.wws.io.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Nomads bikie allegedly shot at, deliberately run off road

    premium_icon Nomads bikie allegedly shot at, deliberately run off road

    Crime A HORROR car crash which left two bikies dead is now being treated as a possible double homicide after reports the car was shot at or deliberately run off the road...

    Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    premium_icon Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    News Your guide with map for 40+ streets with lights in the Valley.

    Childcare site ‘a game-changer’ for parents

    premium_icon Childcare site ‘a game-changer’ for parents

    Parenting The government is set to launch the “TripAdvisor” of childcare.

    POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    News Here is full list of Clarence Valley's 30 most influential people

    Local Partners