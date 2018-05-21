Sparking an interest in future firefighters

GRAFTON Fire Station's open day could have prompted the next generation of firefighters.

One child who visited the station on Saturday was Lenox Sutton-Sinapati.

Lenox was there with his mother, and after watching the educational video playing in the station, he said he wanted to be a fire fighter.

He said his main reason was to help dogs, and rescue other animals in need.

Another visitor, three-year-old Chayse Ryan, got to sit in the driver's seat, next to a fire-fighter, in a fire truck.

Chayse gave a big thumbs up to his parents who watched on.

There were educational handouts, helmets for children to wear, stickers, and home fire safety videos, all part of the NSW Fire Brigade's statewide open day.

The event also had live demonstrations of a vehicle rescue, and how to use a fire blanket and fire extinguisher.

Children were encouraged to be hands-on, and were helped to use high-powered hoses and sit in a fire truck.

The open day was also a chance for locals to ask questions of the service.

Grafton Fire Station captain Garry Reid said one aim of the open days was to build community awareness of what the fire brigade did.

Mr Reid said the brigade was fighting fewer fires and moving into other roles.

He said the brigade's other roles included hazard prevention and education, and counter terrorism.

"We have six to eight roles - a lot of people think we just fight fires,” he said.

"Our motto is prepare for anything, and the list is growing.”

He said the brigade worked alongside other agencies such as the Rural Fire Service, the SES and the ambulance service.