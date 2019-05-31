Sparkling guitar virtuoso pops in to Clarence

"DANIEL Champagne exudes a natural ease on stage, as he sings poignant lyrics and beautifully crafted melodies that invariably whisk the heart up with grand romanticism."

So says themusic.com.au about the Australian virtuoso who is heading to the Clarence Valley.

"Coupled with an exhilarating guitar talent that transcends mere acoustic playing to replicate a whole band, Champagne is just magical," the site goes on.

The Daniel Champagne story starts with the young Australian singer, songwriter and one-of-a-kind guitar virtuoso first picked up his instrument of choice as a five-year-old following in the footsteps of a musical father.

He began writing songs at 12, training classically throughout his teens and performing solo wherever he could, honing his craft and developing what would become the dynamite live show that he is renowned for today. At 18 he left school, turned professional and hit the road.

The next several years had him traversing North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, New Zealand and of course, his homeland Australia, playing such festivals as California WorldFest, Winnipeg Folk Fest, Vancouver and Mariposa Folk (Canada), Belgium's Labadoux Festival and Australia's Woodford, Falls Festival, Port Fairy Folk Festival and Byron Bay Bluesfest.

He has toured and shared stages with Jake Shimabukuro, Jesse Cook, Roderigo Y Gabriela, Richard Shindell, The Ragbirds, The Waifs, Lucinda Williams, Judy Collins, INXS, John Butler, KT Tunstall and Ani DiFranco.

Champagne has accomplished all of this while writing, producing and independently releasing two EPs, Gypsy Moon Volumes 1 and 2, his first long player Pint of Mystery (2011) My Own Design (2009), Wide Eyed and Open (2010), Real Live (2012), and The Heartland Hurricanes (2014).

His latest full-length release Fault Lines (2017) is available now and his new project, Satellite City EP (2018) is comprised of three singles, Satellite City, Indigo, and The Great Divide.

"Champagne has gone a step further this time, it's like he's realised his own potential, his confidence is sky-high and he's truly ready to explore" Australia's roots music bible Rhythms Magazine declared.

Champagne is regarded as a leading light in acoustic music, with a firm reputation for making festivals buzz, holding crowds in his palm, dropping jaws and breaking guitars wherever he goes.

Now based in North America, he continues to hone his career as an international touring and recording artist.

Joining Champagne is special guest Maurice Amour (UK), a multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter from Newquay, Cornwall, who was part of the indie band Franklin for years, but decided to part ways to pursue a solo music career.

Don't miss your chance to see Daniel Champagne + Maurice Amour locally at Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton, on Friday, June 14, 7pm. Tickets are just $20 and selling fast so visit Eventbrite.com.au and book your seat now.