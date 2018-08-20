Spate of break-ins plague Lower Clarence

A SPATE of car break-ins and stolen cars in the Lower Clarence has Coffs/Clarence Police District appealing for help from the community.

In one case, thieves attempted to steal a car, but only made it into the middle of the street where the vehicle was abandoned.

Acting inspector Darren Williams said between 12.30am and 9.30am on Sunday, thieves attempted to steal from a car, and attempted to steal a vehicle on Parkview Crescent, Yamba. Another car break-in occurred nearby at Gumnut Rd, Yamba on the same night.

"Another car was stolen from Boronia Crescent," Inp Williamson said.

"Police are looking for a white Toyota Hilux with the number pace 901YDU.

"The victims discovered it was stolen the next morning."

Inp Williamson said they believe the three break-ins, the attempt to steal and the stolen vehicle are connected.

"They're in such close proximity," he said. "All of a sudden we've had the same offences (in a concentrated area), you don't have to be smart to work that one out."

There was another steal from a motor vehicle reported at Shark Bay, Iluka on the same night, but Inp Williamson said they were not sure it was connected.

"The community need to be vigilant," he said. "People need to make sure their cars are locked, their valuables are not left in the cars or are not visible, and don't leave your keys in the ignition.

"The warm nights are bringing people out, but there is no rhyme or reason to their actions.

"They are likely opportunity thieves, if there is an unlocked car, they will try the handle and go through it."

"If you have any information, please contact the Grafton Police on 6642 2222."

Mr Williamson added that incidents like this need to be reported.

"There have been a number of incidents that we've not been made aware of," he said.

"If you don't want to speak to local police, there is a police assistance line that you can call - 131444.

"We can't fix a problem we don't know about."