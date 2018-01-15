Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Spate of car thefts from unlocked vehicles

Police have warned car owners in West Yamba to lock their cars after a recent spate of thefts from ulocked vehicles.
Police have warned car owners in West Yamba to lock their cars after a recent spate of thefts from ulocked vehicles. Sharyn O'Neill

COFFS Clarence police

are urging motorists in

the West Yamba area to

lock their vehicles after a spate of thefts from unlocked cars.

The police command's Facebook page contained the warning.

It said that following

calls to thefts from motor vehicles it was found the most of the cars broken

into were left unlocked by their owners.

Police are calling for people who may have noticed anything unusual

in the area to contact

them.

They should contact Yamba Police on 66030199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

Victims should contact the Police Assistance Line on 131444.

Related Items

Topics:  car thefts crime crimestoppers west yamba

Grafton Daily Examiner
UPDATE: Double fatality in cattle truck head-on

UPDATE: Double fatality in cattle truck head-on

MOTORISTS are advised to consider alternative routes while emergency services attend a two truck collision.

Police identify man in fatal Woombah crash

Police have identified the 66-year-old who died in a single-car collision near Woombah last week.

Police release identity of man in fatal crash near Woombah

Park could lose historic vessels

Clarence Valley Council has lodged a development application for the removal of the ferry at Ferry Park.

After three decades, Ferry Park could lose its iconic displays

Infrastructure boom impacts Valley's land value

Land values in the Clarence Valley have been impacted by the infrastructure boom

Mr Gilkes said residential land values had shown the most movement.

Local Partners