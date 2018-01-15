Spate of car thefts from unlocked vehicles

COFFS Clarence police
are urging motorists in
the West Yamba area to
lock their vehicles after a spate of thefts from unlocked cars.
The police command's Facebook page contained the warning.
It said that following
calls to thefts from motor vehicles it was found the most of the cars broken
into were left unlocked by their owners.
Police are calling for people who may have noticed anything unusual
in the area to contact
them.
They should contact Yamba Police on 66030199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.
Victims should contact the Police Assistance Line on 131444.