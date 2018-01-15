Spate of car thefts from unlocked vehicles

Police have warned car owners in West Yamba to lock their cars after a recent spate of thefts from ulocked vehicles.

Police have warned car owners in West Yamba to lock their cars after a recent spate of thefts from ulocked vehicles. Sharyn O'Neill

COFFS Clarence police

are urging motorists in

the West Yamba area to

lock their vehicles after a spate of thefts from unlocked cars.

The police command's Facebook page contained the warning.

It said that following

calls to thefts from motor vehicles it was found the most of the cars broken

into were left unlocked by their owners.

Police are calling for people who may have noticed anything unusual

in the area to contact

them.

They should contact Yamba Police on 66030199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

Victims should contact the Police Assistance Line on 131444.