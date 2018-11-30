Spate of court cases prompts ALS office move to Coffs

The Gurehlgam building in Victoria Street, Grafton, which houses the Aboriginal Legal Service office for the Clarence Valley.

THE Aboriginal Legal Service's decision to move its Grafton office to Coffs Harbour is a strategic response to a hike in court matters in the southern end of its district, acting CEO Janelle Clarke said.

Ms Clarke said the service has undertaken a comprehensive review of its operations in Grafton and Coffs Harbour, based on localised need, demand, capacity and resources.

"There are more court sitting days in Coffs Harbour compared with Grafton and Maclean courts who do not sit every day,” she said.

"Additionally, there is a corresponding rise in demand for ALS services in Coffs Harbour, compared to Grafton and Maclean.

"Our analysis shows that during the period of 2012-2016 alone there has been a significant increase in the number of court matters involving Aboriginal people in Coffs Harbour.”

She said during this period:

Coffs Harbour had more than 30 per cent more court matters than Grafton and Maclean.

Total percentage of change in finalised matters involving Aboriginal people in Coffs Harbour was 53 per cent (increase) compared to Grafton and Maclean of 26.3 per cent (increase).

"Based on this analysis, a new office in Coffs Harbour would be established to provide services to the Aboriginal communities of Grafton, Maclean and Coffs Harbour.

"We believe the relocation will meet the increased local demand at Coffs Harbour and is the most economically viable use of existing resources.”

She said ALS would continue to provide services to Grafton and Maclean Courts and community.

"We will keep an outreach location in Grafton for contact and meetings with ALS staff and clients and the local Aboriginal community.” she said.

"It will not be a permanent office but will made available on an as-needs basis.”

She said the changeover would allow all current staff in Grafton to transfer to the Coffs Harbour office once all arrangements are confirmed. There would be no reduction in the number of existing staff.

"We will be consulting with staff next week to discuss the transition process,” she said.

"The ALS chair (along with executive staff) will also be meeting with the local community to discuss the process.”

Ms Clarke said the Coffs Harbour office should open in the first quarter of next year.

"The ALS board is confident the change will result in a stronger, more efficient and improved service delivery to the Aboriginal communities in the ALS Northern Region.”