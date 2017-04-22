Spate of thefts in Yamba sparks police warning

POLICE have urged residents and holidaymakers in Yamba to make home and contents security a priority, following a string of thefts over the Easter long weekend.

As well as reports of break and enters at residential homes in West Yamba, and thefts from several vehicles, the Blue Dolphin caravan park was also targeted.

Police have confirmed they are investigating a number of leads.

"As a community people need to be aware it's going on, and it's just a timely reminder to people that whilst we live in a beautiful place, we need to lock doors," Yamba Sergeant Darren Williams said.

"There are people that are opportunistic and will take advantage of of any unsecured possessions.

"Unfortunately the world spins a different way these days; what's yours, people seem to think they own."

Sergeant Williams also urged residents to report any thefts to police, or the police assistance line on 131 444.

"We can't solve problems if we're not aware they exist," he said.