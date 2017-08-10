OUR SAY: Speaking out - one protest and Facebook post at a time

REMEMBER when you were a kid venturing out with your parents and they threatened that you had to be on your best behaviour otherwise (insert punishment here)?

This was mainly because you were going to be on show in public and unruly behaviour would reflect poorly on their parenting so you had no option but to behave and take one for team.

Being on that kind of exemplary behaviour can be hard work. Not just when you are a kid but as a adult too. Thankfully society is a little forgiving because god knows most people have their moments don't they? And more often than not, they pale into insignificance.

That's the best part about being white, the impunity that goes with it. And if you are male too, the world is literally your kingdom.

If, as nature would have it, you aren't any of the above, expectations for your behaviour can change dramatically.

For example when the actions of one person tarnishes an entire group. Women, blacks, Muslims, gays, basically anyone who has ever heard the phrase 'you're all the same', would be well aware of this.

High achievers in any of those latter groups have had to surmount incredible attitudes, or obstacles, to get where they are today, but this is barely acknowledged and often undermined (See: Julia 'The Witch' Gillard and Waleed 'The Terrorist' Aly for further reading on this).

People in these groups have to be exemplary examples of their 'kind' in order to be considered as good as a white male in the same role. And when the white male inevitably stuffs up, they wear it as an individual faux par if at all. Their bad behaviour is not used as an opportunity to condemn an entire race or sex.

That was until now.

Now they are being called out on something they can't help - like skin colour or a vagina - their privilege. And they don't like it.

As irony would have it, the privileged male's first response to this is to flatly deny it exists. How privileged is that? Then if they are continually bombarded with facts to illustrate how it does exist, they jack up about it big time.

As a result of this, the momentum for highlighting examples of white male privilege is everywhere. Some subtle, others more provocative in their platform.

Like the cafe that charges men 18% more to highlight the gender pay gap. The cafe is testing the territory. It's not a compulsory charge, men can take it or leave it depending on their stance. Money raised goes to a refuge that supports Aboriginal women. Many men are happy to pay because they agree with its premise and know exactly what the point of the exercise is. Others choose to boycott the cafe or slag it off on social media as 'divisive'.

Rather than divisive, I prefer to use the term 'purposeful division'. Anything that immediately challenges thinking has some purpose to it. The default response calling it 'divisive' is an attempt to turn into a negative and undermine what the cafe is trying to do.

Forcing people to think about something they are convinced doesn't exist is tough going.

The cafe also says openly that it will seat women first. Like author and columnist Clem Ford openly promotes she will always take the first question from a woman at her events.

By doing this men experience a nanosecond of what it feels like to be oppressed just for being yourself. Many understand this and support the intent behind it. Others call it divisive and malicious.

Being provocative and divisive is the kind of traction needed to break through walls of denial, particularly those many refuse to see.

These are small moves that shine a direct light into patriarchal blindness, dazing and tormenting as it will until that light bulb moment happens.

While women are getting there at a reasonable pace, black people have to up the ante in their fight for equality.

It doesn't get more pathetic than having to create a hashtag to remind people that their lives matter.

This version of keeping-it-simple-for-stupid is one way to tell those running the show (white people) that they are continually letting them down. And if they don't keep speaking up, it will continue to fall on deaf white ears.

Having to hold public protests, street marches and shouting out is what they are forced to do in order to heard and recognised.

It's an exercise in energy and commitment white men never have bother with.

Again black people also have to be exemplary in their behaviour otherwise the entire race comes tumbling down.

People in privileged positions need disrupting. Otherwise it's no white skin off those noses, just business as usual in a world neatly set up in their favour.

Non-violent protests on the streets and cafes that make social statements challenges a society that favours one type of person over another.

It's the only way to bring on real change.

Baby steps designed to appease those already holding the ace card is never going to work.

It's time for the kids to act up and the people in charge to wear the consequences.