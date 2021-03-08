SPEAKING UP: Paris to use her voice for youth issues

Maclean High student Paris Brailsford has been selected as part of the NSW Regional Youth Task Force

Paris Brailsford is well accustomed to using her voice to convince others; as a multiple national and international debater and public speaker, she is not short of putting forward her point of view.

Now, she is ready to join the NSW Government’s Regional Youth Taskforce, and fight for youth voices to be heard on mental health, environmental issues, and the elevation of their voice in governance and policy.

“I believe this opportunity is invaluable in that it allows the youth of NSW to have their voices heard in an arena which traditionally doesn’t value youth opinions,” she said.

It comes in a long list of achievements for the Maclean High School student, with achievements in surf lifesaving, school leadership and community work listing long over the past few years.

From 2017 to 2021, Paris took part in various leadership and advocacy projects, including Student Leadership Conferences, UN Youth Australia, Young Australians in International Affairs and Country to Canberra: Women in politics. She has been elected as Youth MP twice at NSW Youth parliament, representing the electorate of Page and Clarence.

Paris Brailsford with Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis

Paris will join other members of the task force, which includes two young people from each of the state’s nine regions later this month in Coffs Harbour for the first time. On the agenda will be the topic of ‘work-readiness’, one of the pillars outlined in the Regional Youth Framework.

However, in another nationwide achievement, her voice will also be heard as one of the winners of ABC’s Heywire competition.

In a personal reflection on the dreadful fires that affected the area, and her home at Wooloweyah, she created a short audio piece titled My Heroes Wear Helmets.

In the piece, Paris reflects on being evacuated to her grandparents house, and imagining what was going on.

The piece will be played across the country as part of the regional Heywire program, and in conjunction with Walkley-nominated producer Catherine Marciniak, her story will be shown on ABC TV.

They filmed the piece with members of the Wooloweyah Rural Fire Brigade, and Paris said she wanted people to be aware of the amazing work they had done under the worst of circumstances.



You can listen to her Heywire winning entry on the website here.

