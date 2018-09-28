Special day for our police

CLARENCE Valley Police will join with colleagues around Australia, New Zealand, PNG, Samoa and the Solomon Islands today in remembering officers who lost their lives while on duty.

Each year police hold National Police Remembrance Day on the feast day for St Michael, the archangel, recognised as the patron saint of police.

The service today in Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton, will be led by the police chaplain, Reverend Adrian Van Ash.

The day has been set aside for police and the community to remember police officers who have laid down their lives in the service of the community.

The day also gives officers the opportunity to remember colleagues who have lost their lives through illness or other circumstance.

Today's service begins at 10am.