Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police chaplain Rev Adrian Van Ash.
Police chaplain Rev Adrian Van Ash. Tim Howard
News

Special day for our police

28th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

CLARENCE Valley Police will join with colleagues around Australia, New Zealand, PNG, Samoa and the Solomon Islands today in remembering officers who lost their lives while on duty.

Each year police hold National Police Remembrance Day on the feast day for St Michael, the archangel, recognised as the patron saint of police.

The service today in Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton, will be led by the police chaplain, Reverend Adrian Van Ash.

The day has been set aside for police and the community to remember police officers who have laid down their lives in the service of the community.

The day also gives officers the opportunity to remember colleagues who have lost their lives through illness or other circumstance.

Today's service begins at 10am.

christ church cathedral coffs clarence police district national police remembrance day
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Stolen war medals returned to rightful owner

    premium_icon Stolen war medals returned to rightful owner

    News 'They are worthless to anyone else, they don't mean anything to anyone but the person who has their name on them.'

    How will Valley keep up with aging population?

    premium_icon How will Valley keep up with aging population?

    News Signature Care's new facility in South Grafton explained

    Changed traffic conditions at Harwood for upgrade

    Changed traffic conditions at Harwood for upgrade

    News New local road opens this week

    BAT-TLE READY: Junior cricketers take over the Valley

    premium_icon BAT-TLE READY: Junior cricketers take over the Valley

    Cricket TEVEN Gallagher will lead the charge for North Coast under-13s.

    Local Partners