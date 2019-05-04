Menu
POLICE ESCORT: : A girder for the north side of the Grafton bridge comes through from Junction Hill. Adam Hourigan
News

Special delivery takes the long way round

Adam Hourigan
by
4th May 2019 8:00 AM
THEY may have to take the long way into town, but girders continue to be delivered to the north side of the Grafton Bridge construction site.

Three more girders arrived via truck escorted by police at the staging site in Grafton, after two were delivered on Thursday.

The girders, which are 30 metres long and 2.3 wide, were cast in Newcastle and made their way via the Gwydir Highway, detouring across Rogan's Bridge, down the Clarence Way, onto the Summerland Way and then across the main roads of Grafton via Oliver St and onto the Pound St site.

Motorists were delayed as the convoy negotiated tricky turns, but it was full speed ahead for the trucks as they arrived in town through Junction Hill.

Two more girders are expected to come through town today, with Roads and Maritime Services advising motorists to expect delays.

clarence development grafton bridge roads and maritime services
Grafton Daily Examiner

