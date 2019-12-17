Special grant an early Christmas present for Yamba Lions and Rotary clubs

GRATEFUL SUPPORT: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis with members of the Lions and Rotary clubs in Yamba, who will receive special grants of $5000 for each organisation to help rebuild sheds lost by fire last month.

WITH Christmas fast approaching, the Yamba Rotary Club and Yamba Lions Club are usually the ones handing money out to others, not receiving it themselves.

However, after fire devastated the two clubs and destroyed storage sheds containing valuable assets last month, the two clubs have received an early Christmas present in the form of a $5000 grant each to help rebuild.

Yamba Lions secretary Peter Hudson said the money will go a long way towards replacing the club’s iconic merry-go-round, which had recently been restored by the local men’s shed.

“We hopefully we’ll be able to get a new shed built, the Yamba Golf Club has agreed that we can stay on the land there and we’re thinking the community may be able to support us by buying a brick when we rebuild,” he said.

“The grant will certainly go a long way to refurbish the train carriages and all the equipment we take to schools. The grant was really unexpected and it’s been a bonus for us. We’re not used to receiving money, we’re used to donating money. It’s surprising how the community has come together.”

Yamba Rotary Club secretary Rick Angelo said the grant was a good boost for the club.

“Hopefully we’ll get some money from our insurance but there’s no guarantee of that so we’ll just move forward,” he said.

“The $5000 will give us that boost, we have received support from the community and hopefully it will encourage others to get on-board. It took us a while to figure out what was actually in there, and there was more than $50,000 worth of contents that we had built up over 36 years.”

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said both clubs lost their sheds to a fire on November 22, which included valuable assets,

“Debbie (Newton) from my office was instrumental in securing the grant for both Lions and Rotary, she just got straight on the blower to the Deputy Premiers office and was able to secure $5000 for each of them to help rebuild their sheds that were lost in the fire,” he said.

“We know the great work Lions and Rotary do in our community and to see them having to rebuild is pretty sad but we’re really happy to help.”

“While those items are irreplaceable, we were able to convince NSW Nationals Leader and Deputy Premier John Barilaro to grant $5000 for each club to help bring hope and a bit of Christmas cheer to the great volunteers of these wonderful community groups.

“In the spirit of Christmas, I encourage locals to consider joining their local Lions, Rotary or any of the many other volunteer organisations which do so much for local communities.”