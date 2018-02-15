Clarence women bare (almost) all for love

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

FORGET chocolates or flowers, many Clarence women are giving their Valentine something a lot more personal as a gift.

Both young and old are dressing up for the day, and giving images of themselves as a different present for their partner , and Maclean photographer Carley Grayson who offers the gifts through her business "Captured By Carley" thinks that often times, the subject gets just as much from the gift as their loved one.

"I find sometimes women need an excuse to do something for themselves, so they'll choose Valentines Day because it's something they think they can do for their partner, but often they get something from it," Ms Grayson said.

Ms Grayson began shooting what she termed the "beauty portraits" following a request from a wedding client, and said that the decision to concentrate on women's imagery came at a good time in her life.

Carley Grayson, of Captured by Carley, and, at left, one of her portrait images. Carley Grayson

"I'd just had a baby and being a mother again I felt a little invisible, and losing who I was as a person, and I decided to really to focus on women's portraiture and help people find who they were," she said.

"And the transformation in the women, a lot of them are so nervous when they walk in, but when they walk out they feel empowered and better about themselves."

And far from the tacky cliche of the old "boudoir style", there is no vaseline or cheesy "80's glamour" in these photos.

"It's all about being comfortable, it's not about showing everything," Ms Grayson said.

"The most popular outfit I have is a lace dress that covers from the ankles all the way up," she said.

"And it's for all people, the oldest person I've photographed was around 65 in this style, and it had style and flair, and she said she felt amazing."