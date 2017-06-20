The murder case that shook the Clarence Jenna Thompson Full Profile Login to follow

The last time anyone saw Sharon Edwards was the evening of March 14, 2015.

The beloved schoolteacher was enjoying Saturday night out with William 'Billy' Mills and a friend at the Good Intent Hotel in South Grafton.

After dinner and some drinks, the pair arrived at her Grafton home later that evening. But as the automatic garage door to her home went up, they discovered a ute already parked inside.

All the house lights were off, but Sharon knew they weren't alone.

Sharon told Billy "not to panic" and together they returned to his friend's house in South Grafton.

When their night together eventually came to an end, Billy kissed Sharon goodbye on his friend's porch and, as she drove away in her red Holden Cruze, it would be the last time he'd ever see her again.

Police forensic services search the house in Riverdale Court of Sharon Edwards. Frank Redward

Police allege that sometime between midnight and 7am, Sharon travelled north to the small township of Lawrence. However, her whereabouts from there remain a mystery.

Sharon's car is later found still parked in the garage of her Grafton home and evidence suggests she changed her clothes the night of her disappearance.

The alarm was raised Monday morning when Sharon failed to show up for work to Coutts Crossing Public School. By Tuesday, she's formally reported missing by her estranged husband John Edwards.

Police appeal to the public for any information concerning her whereabouts as do Sharon's family.

Forensic teams from Strike Force Burrow set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding Sharon's disappearance.

They initially search two home addresses in the hopes of unearthing crucial clues: One at Sharon's home in Riverdale Court, Grafton and one at John's home in Neill St, Lawrence. Several items are taken from both premises for forensic examination.

Police divers begin the job of searching a large dam west of Lawrence looking for Sharon Edwards. Adam Hourigan

A third property owned by Sharon and John is examined a few days later. Dogs, divers and SES crews scour the rural bushland property located 15km west of Lawrence.

Water police and divers conduct a 50km search along the Clarence River between Grafton and the Broadwater just north of Lawrence.

A month later, police inform the public that Sharon's disappearance is now a homicide investigation. The following month, police park Sharon's red Holden Cruze out the front of the Lawrence General Store in the hopes it may jog someone's memory about the night of March 14. But nothing is found.

A year after her disappearance, Police release CCTV footage of Sharon with friends at the Good Intent Hotel, South Grafton before she disappeared on the night of March 14, 2015. The footage shows her standing at a stable at eight second intervals.

Family and friends remember Sharon in a special memorial service held at Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton.

In July 2016 an anonymous phone call to Crime Stoppers about Sharon's disappearance ignites a major police land and water search of a property west of Lawrence.

But once again, there's still no trace of Sharon Edwards

Less than a month after Sharon's disappearance, estranged husband John Edwards handed over a 12-guage pump action shotgun to Grafton police and told them he had hidden firearms around Grafton.

He was charged with multiple unregistered firearm offences and ammunition possession and sentenced to 12 months jail. In March 2016, a year since Sharon's disappearance, police name her estranged husband John Edwards as a suspect in her homicide investigation.

At a media conference outside the NSW Police headquarters in Sydney this morning, Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson revealed new information regarding the ongoing investigation into Mrs Edwards' disappearance.

Two years after Sharon's disappearance, John Edwards is arrested for the alleged murder of his wife Sharon.

Man arrested over Sharon Edwards case: Redcliffe man arrested over missing teacher Sharon Edwards.

John was arrested at a house in Redcliffe, Queensland.

Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson addressed media at a press conference in Grafton and said Strike Force Burrow investigators would apply for his extradition to NSW when he appears at court on Wednesday.

On Monday, October 28, 2019, the Supreme Court murder trial begins. John Edwards pleads not guilty to murdering his estranged wife Sharon.

Throughout the four-week trial into the teacher's killer, John Edwards, more than 40 people were called to give evidence.

Among them friends, family, neighbours and detectives critical to the investigation.

One of the major elements in the Crown's case against Edwards was his behaviour being inconsistent with that a husband concerned and grieving his missing wife.

The prosecutor pointed to the first interview Edwards had with police on March 17, 2015 - the day Sharon was reported missing.

As the trial continued, the court heard forensic investigations of the Edwards' Riverdale Court, Grafton home found two blood stains on a couch in the upstairs family room - one on the headrest and one on the armrest. Further DNA was discovered in John's ute.

FULL COVERAGE: How the John Edwards murder trial unfolded

A shocked expression came over 62-year-old John Edwards' face as the foreman of the Coffs Harbour Supreme Court jury pronounced him guilty. It took them only two days of deliberation.

Outside Coffs Harbour courthouse after the verdict was heard, Joshua Edwards struggled to describe what it felt like when his father was convicted of murdering his mother in 2015.

After five years of waiting it was time for the family to begin moving forward with their lives.

He thanked the Crown prosecutor and said Detective Senior Constable Douglas Scott had been a "tower of strength" throughout the distressing and extensive process.

"Nearly five years we've waited for justice," he said.