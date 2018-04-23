Special set of twins from Warwick celebrate 99th birthday

SPECIAL BIRTHDAY: Avon Hayes (left) and Daphne Poole (nee Thompson) grew up in Warwick and celebrated their 99th birthday on April 6.

AS YOUNG girls growing up in Warwick they played tricks on the boys at dances who struggled to tell them apart and travelled to functions using a horse-drawn sulky.

Now the Thompson twins are celebrating a very special milestone by celebrating their 99th birthday on April 6.

Despite living apart for most of their lives as one lived in Australia and the other America, Avon Hayes and Daphne Poole remained as thick as thieves.

Donna L'Estrange, the daughter of Mrs Hayes, said growing up they mustered and did cattle work together and that bond continued into adulthood.

"They used to write to each other every week and then latter times they phoned every week," she said.

"They always shared each other's lives even from a distance."

During childhood the twins rode a horse to Rockwood School but then when they were 13 they spent a year boarding in Warwick.

In her late teens, Mrs Poole moved to Brisbane where she became a seamstress and tailor but during the war she worked as a riveter on aeroplanes at Archfield.

She became a war bride, marrying Phil Poole and moving to Washington then having four children.

Mrs Hayes, however, remained working on the family property at Granite-Hills and went on to marry John Hayes and have two children.

Still a Warwick local, Mrs Hayes lives at Recency Park Retirement Village.

Mrs L'Estrange said the twins were excellent tennis players and value independence.

"They're both strong women and real workers, you get on with the job type thing," she said.

"They were very social and have both contributed to their communities."

Longevity might run in the family, with the girls' aunt living to be 99 and a half.

With Mrs Poole driving up until the age of 99, Mrs L'Estrange said they were both tough women who maintain a very positive outlook on life.