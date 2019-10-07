SPECIAL VICTORY: Arkham Asylum knocks out arch rival

BREAKTHROUGH VICTORY: The crew of Arkham Asylum, Reece Simmonds, Brett Spits, Clancy Vaughan and Troy Barens, outside the Crown Hotel as they celebrate winning the 2019 Bridge to Bridge Ski Classic.

BREAKTHROUGH VICTORY: The crew of Arkham Asylum, Reece Simmonds, Brett Spits, Clancy Vaughan and Troy Barens, outside the Crown Hotel as they celebrate winning the 2019 Bridge to Bridge Ski Classic. Tim Howard

WATER SKIING: THE winning crew of the new-look Grafton Bridge to Bridge Ski Classic has given the two-lap format the thumbs up.

The observer in Arkham Asylum, Troy Barens, which won Sunday's main event of the weekend of the racing, a two-lap sprint from Grafton to Brushgrove and back, said he thought the format was a winner.

"It made it a slower race and put more pressure on the skiers," he said. "But it actually made for a better race because there were more tactics involved.

"You had to have a race plan to cope with the different conditions you faced on different sections of the course.

"And you had to race to protect the skiers. The choppy conditions from the wash of the other boats meant they tired more quickly."

Barens said the splits between the first and second laps of the race for Arkham Asylum revealed the effects of the chop.

"We maintained a speed cap of 120mph (193km/h) for the first leg of the race," he said.

But we were about a couple of minutes slower in the second leg to cope with the conditions."

EXTRA BRIDGE: A new look for Grafton during the new look Grafton Bridge to Bridge Ski Classic . Robin Smith

It was a doubly sweet victory for the Arkham Asylum crew, which welcomed two new members for this race.

"It was great to beat Superman after losing to them last year," he said.

"They've got a great boat and they're a tough crew, so to beat them here was special."

Superman was forced to pull out of the race after losing a skier near Susan Island at the completion of the first leg of the race.

"We would have like to beat them on the water, but they were forced to pull out because of a skiing error, so we know we've beaten them fair and square," Barens said.

"I think we were about 30 seconds ahead at the halfway point of the race."

Race organiser Mark Stephenson was also happy with the way the new format played out.

"There wasn't a single comment all day from people saying they wished we had stuck to the old format," he said.

"In fact, there were a lot of positive comments from people who said the two-lap format was great because they got to see more of the racing."

Barens was one of two new faces in the Arkham Asylum line-up for the Bridge to Bridge.

"We had a couple of new people this season, me and skier Reece Simmonds came in and we've had some immediate success," he said.

"We also won the big Sydney ski boat race so things have been looking up for us."

Stephenson said while the new format has been a success he hasn't ruled out a return to the one-lap race from Grafton to Harwood and back.

"We had to do it this way this year and we could go back to the old format next year or the year after."

"But we got more entries for this year than last year, which has been a positive for us."