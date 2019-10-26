Spectacular ball lights up the 2019 Jacaranda festival.

The scene at Market Square for the 2019 Caringa Ball and Garden Party.

Adam Hourigan

TO HOLD a traditional country ball, in the middle of a park, with the Jacaranda's in full bloom and the lights shining through the petals into a giant marquee.

As a famous movie said, you'd have to be dreaming.

Actually, according to Jacaranda Festival president Jeff Smith, it took an obsession.

They hit the brief on Friday night though, when more than 500 people took to the Caringa ball's new look and new venue under the purple flowers, and from all that attended, they couldn't get over the transformation.

Sure, there was still ceremony, with the junior and senior Jacaranda queen candidates introduced to the crowd. However, as they glistened on the well-lit stage and given centre billing on a dance floor, even the Pride of Erin brought tears from parents, watching the beautifully presented candidates glide in front of them.

Food and drink? Check and check, with Erin Brown's Vines at 139 team led by Masterchef semi-finalist Rishi Desai led a banquet-style menu, while the lines stretched long for the bar named after festival's inspiration, Henry Volkers, complete with purple wine.

But balls are about dancing, and one of the Clarence's favourite funk facilitators Ninth Chapter had the crowd on their feet, themselves looking out on the scene in wonder.

"When have you ever seen Market Square look like this?" they asked a crowd who screamed back in appreciation.

Perhaps, given time, it may even become the town's new obsession with the festival. One could only dream.