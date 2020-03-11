Spectacular images of South Grafton car fire

Amber Shannon shot these dramatic pictures of a car fire in South Grafton on Sunday morning.

Amber Shannon shot these dramatic pictures of a car fire in South Grafton on Sunday morning.

SPECTACULAR images of a car fire in South Grafton have emerged.

Photographer Amber Shannon shot these photos of the car ablaze at 1.30am on Sunday morning near Heber Street in South Grafton

South Grafton Fire + Rescue NSW 307 Station captain Paul Danvers said that police called them early Sunday morning, and when they arrived the car was fully engulfed.

“The sedan was completely alight, and had been burning for around 15-20 minutes before it was extinguished.”

Mr Danvers said the fire appeared to be deliberately lit, with the vehicle abandoned by its driver.

The car was loaded onto a tilt tray truck and taken from the scene.