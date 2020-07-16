Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The concrete paver that can lay up to 800m of new road a day gets to work on the 8km section from Wells Crossing to Glenugie on the Pacific Highway upgrade.
The concrete paver that can lay up to 800m of new road a day gets to work on the 8km section from Wells Crossing to Glenugie on the Pacific Highway upgrade.
Information

Spectacular view: Pacific Hwy inches closer to finish

Adam Hourigan
17th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Pacific Highway redevelopment is inching closer to completion, with a finish date of late 2020 confirmed.

Yesterday, those inches were no more evident than a concrete paver starting the trip of laying the top layer of concrete on the section between Wells Crossing and Glenugie.

Watched by Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, the gigantic machine started its slow march of turning asphalt into road on the eight kilometre section.

Deputy prime minister Michael McCormack in front of a concrete paver laying the first section at the Wells Crossing to Glenugie section of Pacific Highway upgrade.
Deputy prime minister Michael McCormack in front of a concrete paver laying the first section at the Wells Crossing to Glenugie section of Pacific Highway upgrade.

Dump trucks led the way, unloading concrete batched on site in the path of the concrete paver.

The huge machine then spreads, compacts and vibrates the concrete and provides a 260mm concrete course that forms the top layer of the road.

>>> RELATED: New highway section will save lives, but not all

Just behind, another similar sized machine lays the top layer which provides the finish and other aspects such as slip resistance to the new road.

While the machine looks like it moves at a snail pace, it lays around 130 cubic metres of concrete an hour, or around 1.5 metres of road every minute. If conditions allow it can pave up to 800 metres of pavement at a time.

The concrete paver that can lay up to 800m of new road a day gets to work on the 8km section from Wells Crossing to Glenugie on the Pacific Highway upgrade.
The concrete paver that can lay up to 800m of new road a day gets to work on the 8km section from Wells Crossing to Glenugie on the Pacific Highway upgrade.

In this section of road, contractors Lend Lease are using a newly trialled base, which is made from 15 per cent recycled glass.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The glass is sourced from the Lismore City Council recycling centre, and is crushed and washed before providing the base - which was previously trialled near the Wardell section of the upgrade with excellent results.

>>> ROADTEST: Which Maclean to Grafton route is the quickest?

The Woolgoolga to Ballina project is now 89 per cent complete, with 88km of the 155km now open to traffic, including the recent opening of the Glenugie to Tyndale section.

An aerial view of the Pacific Highway upgrade being constructed from Wells Crossing to Glenugie
An aerial view of the Pacific Highway upgrade being constructed from Wells Crossing to Glenugie
clarence development deputry prime minister michael mccormack pacific highway upgrade woolgoolga to ballina upgrade
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOURISM BOOM: Winter holidays busiest on record

        premium_icon TOURISM BOOM: Winter holidays busiest on record

        Travel "For a lot of people it's their first time here, and the feedback has been very positive"

        ‘Most are nervous to venture back into the water’

        premium_icon ‘Most are nervous to venture back into the water’

        News Popular surf spot empty despite perfect offshore conditions

        Bike accidents roll on across the region

        premium_icon Bike accidents roll on across the region

        News The region’s spate of bike accidents continues this afternoon.

        20-year-old woman tests positive to COVID-19 after flight

        premium_icon 20-year-old woman tests positive to COVID-19 after flight

        News A woman who flew into Ballina airport tested positive to COVID-19