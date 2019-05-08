Menu
If you spot Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Cowper let us know.
The Prime Minister is headed to Cowper

Matt Deans
by
8th May 2019 5:00 PM
PRIME Minister Scott Morrison will visit the political battleground of Cowper on Thursday.

Right throughout the election campaign, as political tempers have frayed, and in light of this week's incident in Albury, the PM's whereabouts have been a closely guarded secret, with media alerted to press calls on the same day as the announcements.

But the buzz on the bush telegraph is powerful and four separate sources tipped The Advocate that ScoMo was headed to Port Macquarie to support the campaign of Nationals candidate Pat Conaghan.

After highlighting the speculation an official invite to tomorrow's event in Port Macquarie has surfaced. 

The official invite ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Cowper on Thursday.
The man, who is out to claim the seat from the Coalition, after The Nationals' 56-year reign in Cowper, independent  Rob Oakeshott said voters should press the Prime Minister on the start date for the Coffs Harbour Bypass.

Labor candidate Andrew Woodward says the PM will bring the cheque book to Cowper tomorrow, now that the chips are down.
"I've got bad news, good news and an urgent call to action this afternoon," he said in a video overlooking Coffs Harbour standing on the preferred route of the Coffs Bypass.

"The bad news is today there was a second truck accident in the middle of Coffs Harbour.

"Thankfully the driver is okay and in hospital.

"But it once again drives home the message that we need urgent action to get this Coffs Harbour Bypass built.

"It has been 30 years of waiting by the Coffs Harbour community.

"The good news is that we've got the Prime Minister coming to town (tomorrow) competition in politics is a wonderful thing ... we've now got a Prime Minister coming onto the ground to try and obviously win votes.

"The one issue that the Prime Minister needs to address while here is this issue of tunnels or cuttings and the funding for the Pacific Highway Bypass.

Labor candidate Andrew Woodward called on the PM to address the biggest political issue of the election in Coffs Harbour - the Coffs Harbour Bypass and whether the design will incorporate tunnels instead of the previously floated land bridges and cuttings design.

"The federal budget has confirmed that the government has not put any additional funds aside for tunnels on the Coffs Harbour Bypass," Mr Woodward said.

"Further, the government has created a cloud over the start date for the project saying that it is now 'expected' to start in 2020.

"So, there's no extra money for tunnels. And only $25 million will be spent by the federal government on the Coffs Harbour Bypass until June 30, 2020 - putting any start date in the second half of the year - if it happens at all. And the budget paper also hides the completion date of the project."

Deputy Leader of The Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie was this afternoon in Bowraville and Coffs Harbour to support Mr Conaghan's campaign.

After two truck crashes on the Pacific Hwy in a week in Coffs Harbour, the Coalition today stood by its $971 million pledge to the $1.2 billion project that's earmarked to start next year. 

Scott Morrison is headed to Cowper on Thursday.
