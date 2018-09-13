SPEECHLESS: $12,500 raised for drought stricken farmers

SPEECHLESS is the only word Craig Spackman, the contract caterer from Bowlo Sport and Leisure centre could use to describe the support shown for the Red Cross Parma for a Farmer Appeal on held on Monday, August 27.

He could not have imagined how well supported the event would be, selling 225 parmigiana meals, of which Kate and Craig Spackman donated the whole $20 per meal to the appeal.

The night was deemed a roaring success with $12,500 raised on the night at the Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba.

They said they are so proud to be a part of such a great team and community, rallying together to help provide some assistance for Australia's farmers.

Blake Wolfe was the MC on the night, with prizes donated or purchased in the Clarence Valley - including a $350 dental pack (Yamba Family Dental), accommodation vouchers (Blue Dolphin), gym memberships, beauty products, local clothing and shoe vouchers, kids toys and a very full lolly jar- the nights entertainment - the local band The Family Tree.

The auctioneer Simon Dougherty provided laughs a minute, especially when his wife won the highest bid on a surfboard, when neither of them surf.

"Thank you to the Yamba Bowling Club's CEO Phil Boughton and our Board of directors for all their assistance in making the night such a success," said Mr Spackman.

As well as Iron Jack drink specials, items to auction there was also a generous donation of $3000 to go towards the appeal by Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba.

Mr Spackman would also like to thank everybody for their overwhelming generosity in supplying prizes for raffle prizes and items to use in our auction.