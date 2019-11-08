SPEED: 9600 caught as Ulmarra as warnings may be removed

MEMBER for Clarence Chris Gulaptis doesn't care it's done, at the end of the day, the area is over represented in road fatalities, and it needs to stop.

Mr Gulaptis was responding to a reports in metropolitan media that the NSW Government was considering removing warning signs from before fixed speed cameras.

While Minister for Transport Andrew Constance told The Daily Examiner there had been no official change to policy, he previously told Seven News that the government was considering "everything” to reduce the road toll, but said research from Monash university said that removing the signs could save up to 54 lives on the road.

"So of course it's something we'll consider,” he said.

"We want people to know the moment they are on the road they can be caught on the phone, they can be caught drink driving, they can be caught speeding.”

"If we have signage it defeats the purpose of trying to changing people's behaviour.

"The evidence is stacking up to say we've got to make some changes in this way, so we've got to look at it.”

The Ulmarra speed camera has been installed since December 2018, and has caught almost 9600 in figures up to this September.

This is despite three warning signs being installed in both directions warning of the camera, and a fourth warning sign showing a driver's speed being present on the northbound lane.

Mr Gulaptis said that at the end of the day, people needed to be conscious of their speed, and realise that speed kills and this consideration was another tool in the government's toolbox to reduce fatalities.

He said that the high number of speeders caught at the Ulmarra village was a marker to the number of fatalities the area had.

"Speed is a determining factor in many of our fatalities, and so we're looking at acting on one of the major causes,” he said.

"People need to be aware of what they're doing from the moment they hop in the car. They need to realise they're in a lethal weapon and respond accordingly.”

Minister Constance told Seven News that contrary to public opinion, speeding fines from cameras did not return to consolidated revenue, instead to a going to a road safety fund from which reducation campaigns are created.