Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SLOWING DOWN: Vehicles drive past a notification for the Ulmarra speed cameras.
SLOWING DOWN: Vehicles drive past a notification for the Ulmarra speed cameras. Adam Hourigan
News

Speed camera slows Ulmarra's speedsters

Adam Hourigan
by
26th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW figures from the Department of Revenue show that the instance of speeding through Ulmarra is coming down.

But for Ulmarra residents, and long-time proponent of the speed cameras Ryan and Krystal Brown, his knowledge of the camera's worth is much less scientific.

"There's no scrape marks on the barrier there at the moment,” he said. "Noone's falling asleep, and the camera slows them down at that point.”

The number of people detected each month has been steadily falling, from a high of 1344 detected in January, now down to 832 in July, and Mr Brown said he felt a vindication for the community's fight for a speed camera at seeing the alarming numbers of offenders.

Twice a truck has come through their side fence at night, and Mr Brown said the sounds of the crashes still haunt him.

"The last guy that rolled over his horn was jammed on, and he was folded up like a pretzel in the truck. I don't know he didn't get damaged,” he said.

"Even now... it doesn't matter where I am, I'm still jumpy at loud noises.”

On top of that, the family copped an avalanche of personal attacks, from threats of violence and damage and rumour, which they said had settled down now.

Despite their own personal fight, the reiterated the campaign was never for themselves, but the town.

"You only have to look through town that most of the power poles are new, there's been crashes all through town,” he said.

A total of 7868 people have been detected speeding through the Ulmarra speed-trap since it was turned-on in mid-December, raising more than $1.5m for state revenue through the speeders, something Mr Brown said he believed needed to come back to town.

"The state of the road through Ulmarra is disgraceful, where's that money going?” he said.

Mr Brown said that at the end of the day he was glad to see the numbers coming down, and believed that his family, and the community who fought bureaucracy from more than three years for the camera needed to do one more thing.

"All that garbage we had to go through, now they know what the figures are and it's making them money, it'd be nice for them to say 'Sorry. We should've done that earlier.'

”Just to acknowledge something.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    107th birthday 'just another day' for Win

    premium_icon 107th birthday 'just another day' for Win

    People and Places Born in 1912, Winifred is nonplussed at the attention for her long, well-lived life

    PHOTOS: Regions battle in netball finals

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Regions battle in netball finals

    Netball Take a look at all the netball action here

    HIGHWAY: See what's left to do on motorway build

    premium_icon HIGHWAY: See what's left to do on motorway build

    News Construction hits 60 per cent completion mark

    PHOTOS: Check out the best in show at Motorfest

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Check out the best in show at Motorfest

    News Take a look at the motors, the cars and fashions