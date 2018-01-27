Speed dealings give Axemen a welcome boost

ON THE RAMPAGE: Former Woolgoolga Seahorses forward AJ Gilbert will line up for the Axemen.

ON THE RAMPAGE: Former Woolgoolga Seahorses forward AJ Gilbert will line up for the Axemen. Brad Greenshields

RUGBY LEAGUE:

Grafton rugby league coach Col Speed continues to feather the nest at the Orara Valley Axemen, with big name signings heralding a turn of fortunes for the club.

Speed has again bolstered the ranks with the inclusion of former Super Rugby forward AJ Gilbert.

Gilbert, 30, a former Australian Under 19s representative, played three years of professional rugby in Japan before returning home to the Coffs Coast at the start of last year.

The former flanker played with Woolgoolga Seahorses last season and helped take the SCU Marlins to the Mid North Coast Rugby first grade premiership in 2017.

But he decided to move down into the Valley after a chance encounter with Speed.

"To be honest this one just fell into our laps,” Speed said. "We met up for coffee one day, and found a mutual resoect for each other over our beliefs of the game.

"I think he was looking for a club to fulfill his aspirations and I am glad we can do that.”

Speed admitted the deal went both ways, with Gilbert being a perfect fit for the club.

"He has a very good resume in terms of his rugby background,” Speed said.

"With his age, leadership qualities and professionalism on the field, I think it is a massive signing for our club.

"I think he can play a number of positions on the field, but I think we will mainly look to utilise him as an edge back rower.”

Gilbert is the latest in a long line of signings for the Axemen, including Lower Clarence brothers Vinnie and Garnett Williams, former Bellingen/Dorrigo Magpies forward Luke Beaumont and former junior Buddy Hart.

"We are certainly ticking off the boxes heading into the season,” Speed said. "We kicked off our first session of the year earlier this week and it was a very healthy return for the players.”

The Axemen will take the field for the first time in next month's Hoey Moey Tooheys Coffs Coast 9s competition.