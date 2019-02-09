SPEED DEMONS: Fight on for junior title at Grafton

RACE IS ON: National junior sedan champion Ardie Jonic will aim to take out the inaugural SSA NSW state title at Grafton tonight.

SPEEDWAY: Queensland sensation Ardie Jonic will lead a hungry field of youngsters as they battle it out for the NSW SSA Junior Sedan title at Grafton Speedway tonight.

In what is the second running of the NSW SSA Junior Sedan title, this season's event will see no repeat of the results from the inaugural title, with the top-three placegetters not participating this time around.

Fresh from successfully defending his national title, Jonic is going to be tough to beat as he shoots for the 11th title victory of his illustrious career. He has been in stellar form so far this season, taking out the Queensland and South Australian titles, and he'll be hoping to continue that momentum.

But Jonic will have his work cut out for him with son of multiple National Super Sedan champion Mat Pascoe, Brad Pascoe, also joining the field.

Brims brothers Hayden and Zac, the sons of three-time NSW Super Sedan Champion Wayne Brims, will also be aiming to take the fight to Jonic.

Also participating in the NSW title and hoping to keep it in their home state will be Jaiden Santin, son of Wingless Sprint racer Mick Santin, and Charlotte Fouracre, while the Queensland contingent will also include Erik Wallace, Kurtis Peall, Dakota Laverty, Harrison Bates, Ashleigh Moller, Bodhi Russ, Phoebe Sykes and Jayden Hancock.

The state title will be supported by a strong cast of feature races including an edition in the V8 Dirt Modifieds series.

FINE FORM: Grafton's Andrew Firth will be the favourite for the V8 Dirt Modifieds support race tonight. Shaq's Speedway Pics

Grafton driver Andrew Firth has been the standout at Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway this season, picking up a pair of feature-race victories, and will have his Penrite-supported Troyer machine in top shape for racing tonight.

He will be joined in qualifying by last-start winner Dale Corbett, who has also been in fine form, most recently taking out the Christmas Cup. Dale's brother Chris Corbett is eager to claim his first feature-race victory of the season, along with leading Sportsman driver Queenslander Trevor Wiley.

In the Wingless Sprints, David Eggins will be one to watch, having clinched victory at the track over the Christmas-New Year's period, while Michael Butcher, local Scott Marsh, Jacob Jolley, Bradley Claridge and Warren King will all be in with a chance when the checkered flag begins to fly.

Completing the support program are the RSA Street Stockers and RSA Fender Benders.

Track entry prices are: family (two adults and two high school-aged children) $65, adults $25, pensioners (age and TPI) $20, high school children (with card) $15, and children (under 12) enter free.

Gates open at 3pm with racing from 5.30pm.