SPEED DEMONS: Local runners in semi-finals of Stawell Gift

Grafton flyer Mitchell Pateman crosses the finish line of the Gold Coast Gift on Australia Day earlier this year.

Grafton flyer Mitchell Pateman crosses the finish line of the Gold Coast Gift on Australia Day earlier this year. News Corp/Glenn Hampson

ATHLETICS: While most of the Clarence Valley will be stocking up on any leftover Easter Eggs this morning, there will be two runners who are prepared to use every last reserve of energy they have.

Clarence speedsters Natasha Rudder and Mitchell Pateman are both through to the semi-finals of the time-honoured 120m Stawell Gift.

It has been a big weekend for the Pateman family, with Mitch's older brother Aaron finishing in the semi-finals of the 700m gift on Easter Sunday.

The Stawell Gift is the richest footrace in Australia and one of the most notable races around the world with the semi-finals televised live on Channel 7 today.

Junction Hill athletics coach Terry West said he was very proud to see three of his runners make the semi-finals of such a prestigious race.

South Grafton sprinter Natasha Rudder will be travelling to Suva, Fiji to tackle the Oceania Athletics Area Championships 2017 for Australia Regional. Matthew Elkerton

"It is going to be very hard for them,” he said. "Mitch is backmarker in his semi and main competitor is one of the more favoured runners for final.

"It is a very good effort to get three runners from Grafton to semis and hopefully further.”

After running a good heat time of 14.555 seconds, Rudder will start the first semi-final of the females competition from a handicap of 6.5 metres.

But she will not have it easy, being a full half a second behind the fastest heat time, and $3 favourite to win, Kiara Reddingius who will run in semi final six.

For Pateman, he will have to overcome the odds in his semi-final if he is to make the final latyer today. After running a time of 12.576 in his heat, Pateman will start as the back marker with a 4.75m handicap.

The surprising favourite for the men's event is reigning champion Matt Rizzo, who is aiming to be only the second person in the 137-year history of the Stawell Gift to win consecutive finals. Rizzo clocked the second fastest heat time of 12.287 so is ideally placed to win semi-final six.

Only the winners of each semi-final will progress to the final this afternoon.