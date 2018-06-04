Menu
Speed increase on new section of Pacific Hwy

3rd Jun 2018 5:30 AM | Updated: 4th Jun 2018 5:30 AM

THE speed limit along the newly upgraded Pacific Hwy between Cooperabung and South Kempsey has been increased to 110kmh.

The Federal Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, said the project is reaching completion and the speed limit can now be lifted to provide consistent travel conditions for motorists and freight operators.

"These increased speed limits will reduce travel times, which means local businesses on the Mid North Coast are even more connected with major metropolitan areas," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"The time saved is money saved for local businesses."

Member for Oxley and NSW Minister for Roads, Melinda Pavey, said the new section of the highway has been progressively opened over the past six months at a speed limit of 100kmh.

"Motorists have been enjoying the new four lane divided road, which was upgraded in two sections - the 23 kilometre Oxley Highway to Kundabung upgrade and the 14 kilometre Kundabung to Kempsey upgrade," Mrs Pavey said.

"There is now only six kilometres, between Warrell Creek and Bald Hill Road, to complete which is expected to occur in mid-2018, weather permitting."

When those works are complete, motorists will be able to drive on around 130 kilometres of upgraded highway between Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Coast Advocate

