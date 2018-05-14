Speed limit changes in Ulmarra

CHANGE: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis with members of the Ulmarra community after the announcement of speed limit changes.

FOLLOWING a review of the speed zone of the Pacific Highway in Ulmarra, the 50kmh and 80kmh zones will be extended in the coming weeks.

The extended speed limits would be supplemented with new warning signs and line markings to advise motorists of the new speed limits.

Roads and Maritime Services carried out the speed zone review in accordance with the NSW Speed Zoning Guidelines and in consultation with Clarence Valley Council and NSW Police.

The change in the speed limit zones came as a result of community concerns over safety.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the review into the changes considered the road environment, pedestrian activity, driver behaviour, vehicle volumes and historic crash data.

"These changes recognise many vehicles are entering the township at excessive speeds," he said.

"Motorists need to respect this is a township and the speed limit of 50km/h applies, even if the main road through town is the Pacific Highway."

The new speed zone changes include: