Mountainview crash
News

Speed probable cause of a crash which put two in hospital

Tim Howard
by
3rd Jul 2018 12:00 AM
SPEED appears to be the cause of a single vehicle crash on the Clarence Way that has injured two people.

The crash occurred on Monday before 2pm when a small Holden hatchback bearing P-plates left the road opposite the Mountainview Hillclimb track.

It appears the car was heading east when the driver lost control coming down a hill, crossed to the wrong side of the road and crashed, passenger side first into a stand of trees on the road edge.

The car narrowly missed a culvert.

There were no skid marks on the road before the place where the car came to rest.

Police, ambulance, Rural Fire Service and SES vehicles converged on the scene.

The SES was stood down when it became apparent no-one was trapped in the car.

Two people were pulled from the wreck, which was lying on its side in a ditch beside the road.

A male and a female were involved in the collision, with the male complaining of back pain and so he was taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

The passenger side of the vehicle was heavily damaged, with the rear door appearing to have taken most of the impact.

Grafton Daily Examiner

