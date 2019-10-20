Menu
Officers from Grafton Traffic and Highway Patrol busted a woman allegedly doing more than 50km/h at Swan Creek.
Crime

Speeder blames dream catcher for going 50km/h over limit

Jarrard Potter
by
20th Oct 2019 7:51 PM
GRAFTON Traffic and Highway Patrol officers have a new excuse to add to their books when a busted speeder blamed a dream catcher caught on the cruise control for allegedly going more than 50km/h over the speed limit.

About 12.20pm today, Grafton Traffic and Highway Patrol officers were conducting stationary speed enforcement on the Pacific Highway at Swan Creek when a silver Holden Captiva was allegedly detected doing 152km/h in a 100km/h travelling south.

The vehicle was stopped and the 33-year-old female driver was spoken to, who told police her dream catcher got caught in her cruise control.

The driver was issued with a penalty notice for over 45km/h, fined $2435 and deducted six demerit points.

The woman was suspended on the spot for six months and plates confiscated.

