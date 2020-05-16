Menu
Speeder busted more than 60km/h over speed limit at Harwood

Jarrard Potter

16th May 2020 9:39 AM
A MAN has had his licence suspended after he was allegedly caught by police going more than 60km/h above the speed limit in roadworks near Harwood.

Just after 8am on Thursday morning, Traffic and Highway Patrol officers were conducting speed enforcement duties on the Pacific Highway at Harwood, when they detected a Nissan Navara utility travelling 146km/h in an 80km/h roadworks site.

The vehicle was stopped, and officers spoke to the driver, a 41-year-old man. He was issued an infringement notice for exceed speed over 45km/h. His licence was also suspended.

On Thursday officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command conducted Operation Safer Speeds, targeting speeding and dangerous driving offences across the state and were left disappointed with driver behaviour.

During the operation, a total of 2703 speeding infringement notices were issued across the state.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy, said the operation was focused on taking speeding motorists off our roads to minimise the risk to other road users.

"To have 2703 drivers detected speeding on our roads in a single day is shocking and needs to change," Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

"There are posted speed limits obvious to all on our roads, so speeding above those indicators is a sign of selfish and dangerous behaviour.

"Speeding is one of the most commonly reported factors associated with crashes, yet, few drivers view speeding as an immediate risk to their personal safety.

"There have been 118 lives lost in the first 135 days of 2020 - this is far too many people killed on our roads and needs to change."

Grafton Daily Examiner

