Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police caught a P-Plater travelling at more than 150km/h near Cowper
Police caught a P-Plater travelling at more than 150km/h near Cowper
Crime

SPEEDER: P-plater caught 60km/h over limit

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
10th Dec 2019 8:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are again reminding travellers leading up to the Christmas holiday break that speeding on the highway will not be tolerated.

It comes after Coffs/Clarence highway patrol detected a white Commodore overtaking a number of vehicles south bound at excessive speed.

Police checked the speed of the white Holden Commodore at 152km/h in the sign posted 100km/h speed zone.

A short time later the vehicle was stopped and the 27yr old male driver produced a CP1 licence which restricts him to 90km/h.

The driver was issued with an offence for exceed speed over 45km/h.

His licence was suspended for 6 months and the number plates of the vehicle were seized for three months as the driver was the vehicle owner.

Double demerits start on Friday December 20 and run through to New Year’s Day on WednesdayJanuary 1 (inclusive).

Double demerit points apply for speeding, seat belt, motorcycle helmet and mobile phone offences.

Police urge drivers to slow down on the roads and obey speed limits.

clarence crime clarence police nsw traffic and highway patrol command
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged after attempted South Grafton armed robbery

        premium_icon Man charged after attempted South Grafton armed robbery

        Crime 22-year-old pleads guilty to two charges after alleged incidents at South Grafton

        YOUR DAY ON THE BRIDGE: See how we came out to celebrate

        premium_icon YOUR DAY ON THE BRIDGE: See how we came out to celebrate

        News Here's how you came out to see the new Grafton bridge up close

        Unauthorised backburning hinders firefighting efforts

        premium_icon Unauthorised backburning hinders firefighting efforts

        News Landholders conducting backburning operations hindering firefighters

        VIVA LE REVOLUCION!: Amazing photos from dance concert

        premium_icon VIVA LE REVOLUCION!: Amazing photos from dance concert

        News Amazing photos of Revolucion Dance Studio's end of year concert