Speeding driver does a runner after Maclean crash

BANGED UP: One of the vehicles believed to be involved in a two-car collision outside the Clarence River Fishermen's Co-op in Maclean.

THE driver of a car that slammed into the back of another car attempting to turn into the Clarence River Fishermen's Co-Op in Maclean last night fled the scene of the crash.

Coffs/Clarence duty officer Chief Inspector Shari Allison said at around 6.20pm a female driver was slowing down to turn right into the co-op when a male driver crashed into the back of her.

"No-one was trapped, but one of the passengers in the first vehicle suffered shock and a sore neck and was taken to Maclean Hospital,” Insp Allison said.

"The driver of the second vehicle ran from the scene, and will be given a number of traffic infringement notices including not remaining at the scene and giving his details to police.”

Insp Allison said the driver was allegedly speeding at the time of the collision, but a breath test was not conducted as he had fled the scene.

Police inquiries are continuing.