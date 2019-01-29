Speeding, snakes and sick cars: long weekend of road antics

CAUGHT OUT: A driver had his licence suspended until he faces Grafton Local Court after being stopped for speeding and failing a breath test.

WHY did the snake cross the road? Obviously to get to the other side, but one was fortunate enough to make the intrepid journey with its own police escort at the weekend.

Police attached to the Traffic Task Force blocked one northbound lane of the Pacific Highway at Glenugie on Sunday afternoon to allow a juvenile snake to cross the highway.

No traffic was affected, however, it is not known if the snake was issued with a fine for any related offenssses.

One lane was blocked by officers to let the snake cross. Traffic and Highway Patrol

On Saturday evening, highway and traffic control officers who were conducting mobile patrols within the Grafton CBD, stopped a white Toyota for a random breath test.

An inspection of the vehicle revealed several defects: tyres outside the wheel arch and wider than the legal size for this particular vehicle, battery not secure, rear lights painted over, causing lights to not be visible, pod filter not covered, no H pattern on the gear stick, no horn and speedo not operating properly.

The driver was issued with a yellow label defect, given an hour to return home and a full inspection after fixing the vehicle. Traffic and Highway Patrol

Although the driver produced documents advising the vehicle was purchased the day prior, the driver was issued a yellow defect label.

Sunday morning, another Toyota was detected travelling at 117km/h in a 100km/h area along Summerland Way at Grafton. Police attached to the Traffic Task Force stopped the vehicle and conducted a roadside breath test which returned a positive read for alcohol (.109). As a result, the driver was arrested and conveyed to Grafton Police Station for secondary testing.

The driver completed the secondary testing and returned a reading of 0.90. As a result, the driver was charged with mid-range PCA and exceed speed more than 10km/h. The driver had their licence suspended and will face Grafton Local Court at a later date.