A truck driver has been caught speeding which under the influence of drugs at the SA/NSW border. Picture: SAPOL
Crime

Speeding truck driver caught high on drugs

by Emily Cosenza
6th Feb 2020 10:30 AM

A truck driver who was caught speeding through a checkpoint near the SA/Victoria border has tested positive to driving while under the influence of drugs. 

The B-double truck was travelling at 63km/h in a 40km/h zone on the Sturt Hwy at Yamba about 3:30pm yesterday so the driver was pulled over and drug tested. 

The 35-year-old Andrews Farm man tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was fined for speeding and may be penalised further after his drug test is forensically analysed.

Sergeant Paul Watts of the State Traffic Enforcement Section said the professional driver's decision to control such a large vehicle while under the influence was 'of serious concern'.

"The poor choice made by this driver increased the risk to all road users of being involved in a collision resulting in loss of life or serious injury," Sergeant Watts said. 

"Motorcycle officers from State Traffic Enforcement Unit will continue to maintain a strong visual presence on South Australian rural roads to prevent and detect dangerous driving behaviour across the State."

