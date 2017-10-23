Speedster battles through injury to medal at state

INJURY BEATEN: North Coast speedster Grayson Reimer has earned a spot in the PSSA National Athletics Championships in Adelaide at the end of the year.

INJURY BEATEN: North Coast speedster Grayson Reimer has earned a spot in the PSSA National Athletics Championships in Adelaide at the end of the year. Matthew Elkerton

ATHLETICS: There is no doubting Grafton Public School student Grayson Reimer is a fighter.

The speedy 12-year-old had to battle adversity to claim a silver medal at the recent NSW PSSA Athletics Championships, earning a berth at the national finals in Adelaide in December.

But it almost wasn't to be for the Grafton runner after he twinged a thigh muscle in his opening heat of the 100m sprints, forcing him to withdraw from semi-finals of the 200m run, high jump and long jump events.

Instead Reimer put all his focus into repairing his leg in time for the 100m finals, blitzing the field in his semi before running 12.15 seconds to claim silver in the final.

"It was pretty nerve- racking at the start line, I just kept thinking about the leg,” he said.

"We didn't have a lot of time to do any physio work to it, so I just packed the Deep Heat into it and hoped for a quick recovery.

"I was just trying to stay focussed on what I wanted and just kept pushing through the pain.”

It was a tough decision for Reimer to pull out of the other events, especially the semi-finals of the 200m, after qualifying second fastest across the heats.

"It wasn't too serious of

an injury but I just didn't want to risk it and make

the injury worse and miss out on all the events,” he said.

"It was pretty exciting going down there for State titles.

"I was hoping to come away with a good result and I was lucky enough to do it.”

There is still a chance his times in the heats could be enough to qualify for the 200m event at the national titles, with a final decision yet to be made.

Reimer was not the only Clarence Valley student in the finals in Sydney, with Chatsworth Island Public School rocket Hendrix Mahoney also reaching the finals of the 100m sprint for North Coast.

Reimer has already been floored by the generosity of his school which donated $1000 to help him in his goal to represent NSW later this year, but with rising costs the family is also looking to any local business which can lend a hand.

Any business interested in supporting can call Trinette Reimer on 0458911645.