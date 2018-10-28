Speedway backs a healthy Valley

NEW PARTNERSHIP: A portion of the entry fees into the Grafton Speedway tonight will be donated towards Our Healthy Clarence for mental health and wellbeing services.

MENTAL illness is a widespread issue across the Clarence Valley and Grafton Speedway want to help out.

Speedway Promotions Manager Troy Saville said the message of Our Healthy Clarence goes hand in hand like a glove with the Speedway.

"It's a blokey sport and mental health and wellbeing is definitely a big male problem,” he said.

"It's something we are aware of in Grafton, one of the big issues.”

He said they chose Our Healthy Clarence as they could see they were working with everyone in the community.

A portion of the entry fees from six Speedway meetings in the next year will go towards Our Healthy Clarence.

He encouraged everyone in Grafton to come down and visit the gazebo while Our Healthy Clarence is there.

Project Co-ordinator Sue Hughes said they were very thankful to the Speedway for the opportunity to promote Our Healthy Clarence to the speedway supporters.

All the funds donated from the speedway will be going straight back into the Clarence Valley community for mental health and wellbeing.

She said they are excited for this ongoing partnership as it will be able to promote and inform where people can access mental health and wellbeing services.

"Come along, we will be around at the next few meets.”