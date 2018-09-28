Menu
KEEN SUPPORTER: Grafton Speedway is excited to be a part of the Yeah The Boys night.
Speedway backs men's health

Caitlan Charles
28th Sep 2018 6:00 PM
ACCORDING to Troy Saville, it was a no brainer for Grafton Speedway to be involved in Yeah The Boys.

The event to help raise awareness for support and services available to men with mental health issues, Yeah the Boys will bring support services to the speedway.

Mr Saville said the speedway was already involved with Our Healthy Clarence, so when Teresa Kelly approached it with the idea, it jumped on it.

"To be able to provide the venue where guys are doing blokey things and to have other organisations working with Yeah The Boys on this (it's great)," he said.

"Even if the guys don't access those (services) on site, it gives that impression that it's ok to be a bloke and do blokey things (but also get the help they need)."

And, if everything goes to plan, Grafton Speedway might encourage other speedways across the country to hold similar events.

Mr Saville said it would not have been possible without Mrs Kelly.

"She's a phenomenal woman who has put this all together, and it's been a pleasure to be involved," he said.

"She's gone the extra mile every step of the way."

Grafton Daily Examiner

