Speedway champion rings in New Year in style

HOMETOWN BOY: Jai Stephenson's number 45 yellow bumblebee dirt modified machine got a fair workout with three race meetings in the past week. Stephenson Racing

SPEEDWAY: After ending 2018 on a sour note at his home track, Grafton speedway champion Jai Stephenson kick-started the new year in high octane fashion on New Year's Day.

Stephenson's win in the Paul Britten 44 Memorial at Archerfield Speedway on Tuesday was the culmination of what was a roller coaster week in the driver's seat.

Across three meetings, Stephenson finished with two V8 Dirt Modified feature wins and a second-placed finish.

His second-placed finish came in the annual Christmas Cup 30-lap feature at Grafton Speedway on Sunday, after he was brought unstuck in the final lap.

After leading the way for most of the feature race, Stephenson got stuck in lapped traffic before also hitting the outside wall, with Coffs Harbour's Dale Corbett shooting up his inside to take a narrow victory on the line. Corbett's brother, Chris, rounded out the podium in third.

"I just got fed on the wall (on the last lap), it was a bit hard but that happens in speedway,” he said after the race. "(The new track) was great, we're not having to run the gutter.

"It's great for the promotion to get the new clay down, she was a bit of hard work out there and I was just unlucky in that last lap.

"I shouldn't have baulked so hard but s--- happens I guess.”

It was the first time the new clay surface at the Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway track had been used for a meeting, and while it churned up through the night, it was rated a success by the drivers.

Speedway promotions manager Troy Saville said the crew had access to a grader throughout the night and expected the surface to only continue to get better.

"It chopped up a few times through the night but we had the grader on hand, and we made sure to go over it before the features,” Saville said.

"Even though it was really choppy, the drivers were saying there was so much more drive in it.

"It is just going to take time for the track to settle in but it will build itself up.

"We have a big double header on Easter weekend, and a few meetings before that, so hopefully they will have it in top nick.”

There was a big crowd in the stands at the Grafton Showground track, as the night was capped off with a crowd favourite demolition derby and pyrotechnics display.

Saville said it was the perfect way for the promotion to close out the year as they raised more than $750 for the children's ward at Grafton Base Hospital.

"We were happy with all of it,” Saville said.

"We felt it was a good night, the crowd enjoyed themselves and on the other side of the fence, the drivers seemed to have a great night as well.

"It is about entertainment; as long as everyone leaves with a smile that is all we can ask for.”

A barbecue on the night also helped raise funds for a local community group who aim to teach children with autism how to swim.

Grafton Speedway will return to the track on Saturday, February 9 with a stacked program highlighted by the SSA Junior NSW State title.