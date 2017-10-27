Speedway demolishes numbers with rich derby smash

ON ITS HEAD: Grafton Speedway is making waves in the sport with their coveted NSW Demolition Derby Championships event on Saturday night.

SPEEDWAY: Entries are still being received for the New South Wales Demolition Derby Championship at Hessions Auto Parts Grafton Speedway this Saturday night.

With a winner's pay cheque of $2000, the event has attracted widespread interest and upward of 30 cars are expected to contest the event.

Promoter David Lander has been overwhelmed by the response and says it has the potential to be one of the best derbies seen in the northern NSW region for years.

"The response has been very pleasing,” he said in the countdown to the event.

"To make this a real family entertainment spectacle, we need a good roll-up of cars and we have got that.

"The state title has captured the imagination of everyone and I think this will be an epic battle to find the last car still running.”

The state title is one of the biggest paying demolition derbies ever held in Australian speedway history.

Lander also is putting up a bonus $500 for the driver judged the most spectacular on the night.

To appeal to families, he also will admit all children under 12 free. These events hold significant public appeal and David wants to ensure it will be not only an enjoyable night, but an affordable night.

The state bash and crash title will resemble a bullfight on four wheels and it's not bad money on an hourly rate for the winner.

One thing is for certain: cars will be bashed and crashed in this mechanical mayhem, body work battered and the driver who shows absolute precision in collision stands the best chance of winning the big prize.

All cars entered must adhere to strict safety regulations and scrutineering will be held earlier in the night to determine all requirements are met. Officials are confident a full field will take to the track for the NSW Demolition Derby Championship.

"We all love a good demolition derby, but we must also ensure safety is met and that means all cars must meet our regulations. The rules and regulations are clearly outlined in the nomination entry form,

so we won't have any problems and a big field will contest the derby,” Lander added.

For the hard-core speedway race fans, there also will be a full program of car events featuring a variety of categories.

Racing commences at 6pm. For more information on this coming Saturday night's fixture log on to www.graftonspeedway. com.au.